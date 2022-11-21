One of the most noticeable parts of covering the Kansas football program this season was the fan support. It started with their second win of the season knocking off West Virginia and then moving to 3-0 after beating Houston.

The Jayhawks would push that to 5-0 and sell out three straight games in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The attendance was up close to 17,000 per game over last year.

On Monday Lance Leipold recognized the support they got from the fans.

“The game day environment here is night and day different than it was a year ago, and we appreciate that,” Leipold said. “We hope that is reflective and hopefully their belief in this program and our players moving forward. Hopefully, we'll see the uptick in season tickets and all the other things that we would like this place to be full and the booth to be full every game day possible.”

The crowd for the Texas game was just shy of 40,000 and fans came out in good support with 35-degree temperatures at kickoff.

“We didn't give them a lot to cheer about Saturday, and it wasn't the warmest of conditions, and so for that much and how we played, I didn't blame the ones that left,” he said. “We've got to give them reasons to stick around, but I hope they know the difference they've made this in our players and really the appreciation, how that can help in recruiting, what it does in atmosphere and really in campus energy, and all those things.”