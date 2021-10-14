Leipold on homecoming, season direction, younger standouts

Saturday's homecoming game will be one of the better chances at a win for Big 12 play. The Jayhawks return home with a full week of practice to their advantage. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold is confident the week off gave his group the right step back to evaluate things a little closer and make some much-needed corrections ahead of Texas Tech. “You could see it mentally and how there's fall break going on,” he said. “There was no school today (Tuesday) or yesterday, but I also could tell Sunday night when we practiced that after not being on the field since Thursday, you could see some freshness in them. I’m sure they’re going to be excited for kickoff.” Maintaining continuity has been a large part of Leipold’s approach this season. His staff has been working to build a fundamental expectation on the field, something that’s been a large part of the learning curve for his group this year. Holding the course, Leipold isn’t changing his plans and anticipates more growth on what’s already been installed through the bye week. “We were able to get some things in that I thought were good, especially offensively,” Leipold said. “But again, we're at a point, we go back to a lot of the same things we've talked about on a weekly basis here. He continued: “Continue to build and gain confidence, you have to keep repeating things that you're doing and correcting and giving them confidence in executing. And it's not just, ‘Hey, let's scratch up a bunch of new plays or a bunch of new schemes because we have to get better.’ So, we're looking to continue to look for balance in what we're doing to give enough looks on both sides of the ball, but also build confidence in execution.”

Leipold said the team looked more fresh after the off week

Every possession matters to Leipold

Taking a hard look at how difficult it’s been for Kansas offensively, Leipold wants to maximize the opportunities being handed to his group. He says there’s a lot of factors beneficially impacting this group’s growth. “Possessions are important in college football today more than ever,” Leipold said. “Hanging on to the ball and trying to keep our defense off the field. Now, we'd like to be a little more successful than we have been, but time, score, momentum, all those different things are going to play a part of that, and we're going to continue to be aggressive and have faith in our offense. I have confidence in Andy and what we're going to do there.” His collaboration with offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is close. And it’s a relationship he’s comfortable with too, citing the pair’s chemistry at Buffalo. “I usually give Andy a yardage range or something, just like we do with field goal range and certain times about where we need to be because that can play a big part into the third-down call as well, even the second down call, on what we want to get to be able to get a first down.” He continued: “We've been operating that way now for a few years. I guess the first year we kind of went to some of this and looked at some of the analytics and things like that. I think I went for more fourth downs in the first game of the season that year than I did my whole career, and it kind of changed my way of thinking.”

Leipold talks remaining schedule, younger names settling in

Navigating through the rocky patches is a part of any first-year head coach’s job. And Leipold knows there’s still a second half to battle out with this Kansas team. He’s looking at the remainder of the schedule as ‘one big picture’. “It's still big,” Leipold said. “You want to go in phases with your non-conference year, but of course we had a conference game kind of sandwiched in there. But I think we're getting obviously to the halfway point of games played this week, and you're starting to get an idea of the development, and everybody could be slightly different, especially your younger players.” While Kansas hasn’t isolated any breakout stars throughout the season so far, multiple younger Jayhawks have come forward to fill in some gaps and flash their ability. Leipold identified a few names that have stood out to him since the year began: “We look at some younger players that you can see through time and things that they're getting better,” he said. “(Cam’Ron) Dabney's and Edwin White are a couple of those young secondary players. He continued: “We see guys like that getting better weekly. Steven McBride is one. Lawrence Arnold has had those moments. We've talked a lot about Devin Neal. Bryce Cabeldue is a guy that continues. You evaluate each and every week, but as we continue to look at this roster and the roster for the future, we want to keep hitting those benchmarks. Again, the timeframe of being here, building those relationships, evaluating those. Of course, a strength coach is going, ‘Man, I can't wait to until when we fully get to see it.’”

Trevor Wilson's becoming vertical threat