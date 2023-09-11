Leipold on injuries, getting Daniels back, and challenges with a late game
Kansas lost two defensive players during the Illinois game when Austin Booker and Cobee Bryant were ejected for targeting.
They were calls questioned by the coaching staff and several KU fans. On Sunday, Kansas sent the calls into the Big 12 office.
“We appealed both of those and both appeals were denied,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “So, both young men will have to sit out the first half, unfortunately.”
Daniels brings excitement to the fan base and team
There is a different excitement from the fan base when Jalon Daniels is on the field. Last year he was the catalyst that led the team to a 5-0 start and grabbed national headlines. He missed a few weeks with an injury last year and sat out much of fall camp with back tightness.
“You could see the excitement from the fan base,” Leipold said. “Even the first game when he didn't play, when his name was said over the speakers and his picture on the video board when he took the field, there's that extra excitement. And then, of course, you see what he's able to do on the field, whether it be carrying the ball or making a throw or escaping a safety and making a big play happen.”
His play elevates the team and Leipold was happy to have back on the field against Illinois.
“You see what he's able to do on the field, whether it be carrying the ball or making a throw or escaping a safety, and making a big play happen,” Leipold said. “For us, he has that type of spark. The same way he is in the locker room and where he is for this football team when he steps in the huddle. So great to have him on the field again in a game like that.”
The key for Daniels will be keeping him healthy and in the line-up.
“We're going to need a healthy Jalon Daniels, throughout this season,” he said.
Leipold hopes some starters can return to practice
Leipold hopes some of the players who were bruised-up during the Illinois game will be able to do more in practice today.
The team practiced yesterday, and some key starters were limited.
“Yesterday we're out there and Luke (Grimm) did very little, and Devin (Neal) did very little,” Leipold said. “Today will be a good day for those guys and hopefully we can get some guys back and that's probably what you expect, and we'll have some more of these as we go.”
Linebacker Taiwan Berryhill did not play against Illinois and Leipold said he is showing progress. Jason Bean handled all of the reps at Sunday’s practice.
“Hopefully this extra day is going to pay off what we hoped it would do, but Taiwan did a little bit more,” he said. “I hope we can get him back, but Luke and Devin are probably maybe the ones more in question. I hope Jalon’s able to do more. Jason took all the reps, all the team reps at quarterback yesterday.”
Travel challenges coming back from Nevada after a late game
This summer when Leipold held a June press conference he hinted at the challenges playing a late game at Nevada will bring. The kickoff is slated for 9:30 p.m. central time and he joked he hopes to stay awake through the game.
“It's something we haven't had to do here,” he said. “We're working through some different thoughts. Our players will adjust well. I just hope I can stay awake long enough for the end. But, yeah, we're going to look at how we're going to shift our day a little bit as we start to travel.”
Leipold discussed the travel plans with Michael Painter, the Director of Football Operations. If they left after the game, they would not arrive back in Lawrence until Sunday morning.
“Playing these night games (Illinois-Missouri State) will help us some but pushes our meetings back a little bit when we get there and then how we wrap up the evening,” Leipold said. “Let them sleep a little bit longer in the morning. We're going to stay in Reno after the game.
“It'd be pretty tough with no sleep, so we're going to let them get some sleep, eat breakfast there and then get back here.”
The schedule issues will continue when the team arrives home. Due to NCAA rules, they will have a fast turnaround and will be forced to practice Sunday.
“We'll have to practice Sunday evening because we're trying to get that changed as well through the NCAA,” Leipold said. “But if by staying they're making it count as our day, which is really tough because it's going to change in college football. Why we don't change the rule right now?
“We say we do all these things for the players, but we don't. All we want to do is get them up, get them a good night's sleep in a bed, get them back, give them the rest of the day off. But right now, the rule and the autonomy five doesn't allow us to do that.”