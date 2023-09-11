Kansas lost two defensive players during the Illinois game when Austin Booker and Cobee Bryant were ejected for targeting. They were calls questioned by the coaching staff and several KU fans. On Sunday, Kansas sent the calls into the Big 12 office. “We appealed both of those and both appeals were denied,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “So, both young men will have to sit out the first half, unfortunately.”

Daniels brings excitement to the fan base and team

There is a different excitement from the fan base when Jalon Daniels is on the field. Last year he was the catalyst that led the team to a 5-0 start and grabbed national headlines. He missed a few weeks with an injury last year and sat out much of fall camp with back tightness. “You could see the excitement from the fan base,” Leipold said. “Even the first game when he didn't play, when his name was said over the speakers and his picture on the video board when he took the field, there's that extra excitement. And then, of course, you see what he's able to do on the field, whether it be carrying the ball or making a throw or escaping a safety and making a big play happen.” His play elevates the team and Leipold was happy to have back on the field against Illinois. “You see what he's able to do on the field, whether it be carrying the ball or making a throw or escaping a safety, and making a big play happen,” Leipold said. “For us, he has that type of spark. The same way he is in the locker room and where he is for this football team when he steps in the huddle. So great to have him on the field again in a game like that.” The key for Daniels will be keeping him healthy and in the line-up. “We're going to need a healthy Jalon Daniels, throughout this season,” he said.

Leipold said the appeal on the targeting calls were denied

Leipold hopes some starters can return to practice

Leipold hopes some of the players who were bruised-up during the Illinois game will be able to do more in practice today. The team practiced yesterday, and some key starters were limited. “Yesterday we're out there and Luke (Grimm) did very little, and Devin (Neal) did very little,” Leipold said. “Today will be a good day for those guys and hopefully we can get some guys back and that's probably what you expect, and we'll have some more of these as we go.” Linebacker Taiwan Berryhill did not play against Illinois and Leipold said he is showing progress. Jason Bean handled all of the reps at Sunday’s practice. “Hopefully this extra day is going to pay off what we hoped it would do, but Taiwan did a little bit more,” he said. “I hope we can get him back, but Luke and Devin are probably maybe the ones more in question. I hope Jalon’s able to do more. Jason took all the reps, all the team reps at quarterback yesterday.”

Travel challenges coming back from Nevada after a late game