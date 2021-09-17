Leipold on learning from Coastal, Devin Neal and Luke Grimm
Lance Leipold knows that true progress won’t always be reflected with wins. And that was the case for his group last Friday against Coastal Carolina.
Despite the outcome, Leipold believes the response to the loss has been constructive and that he’s starting to see some things cleaned up this week.
“After the game, obvious disappointment,” Coach Leipold said. “But I thought they were very responsive and locked in and to a point where we want them to be. Out there today, I thought they're working hard and trying to get it corrected and get us back in a position to win a football game.”
Giving up 49 points to Coastal Carolina may have not been ideal, however, Kansas was able to compete through 3-plus quarters of football.
Facing early-season adversity has always been an important part of the Kansas job and Leipold says winning those small battles will be the key to moving forward.
“I like where we're trending,” he said. “Even last week with a win, we're going to have positive things happening that aren't always going to show up on scoreboard that are going to be signs of progress. And we have to balance those and keep working on those.”
Leipold addresses the run game
Velton Gardner and Devin Neal accepted the bulk of the carries against the Chanticleers in a more varied rushing scheme than used against South Dakota in Week 1.
Neal stood out among the two backs, taking 11 carries for 40 yards, including his first career touchdown with the Jayhawks.
When asked where Neal will fall into the lineup moving forward, Leipold confirmed the true freshman will have a position in the rotation.
“I see his role continuing,” Leipold said. “For his first extensive playing time, I thought he did well. Again, like everyone, we can all be better, but for someone like him to get a chance to do that on the road and in those circumstances.”
Leipold’s been impressed with the talent coming from Neal, but he’s expecting more from his entire backfield going forward.
“We have to be more productive in the run game, especially at the running back position,” Leipold said. “And that's no secret. It could be any of the guys that we’re going to rotate.”
The Kansas run game has been less than desirable so far and that spells concern for Leipold. He’ll need to start seeing some improvement on the ground soon, regardless of who’s getting touches next week.
He wants more players like Luke Grimm making plays
As Jason Bean continues settling in with his receivers, Leipold got a solid performance from sophomore receiver Luke Grimm Friday night.
Grimm posted 5 completions for 75 yards, becoming a dependable target behind super-senior Kwamie Lassiter II.
“I thought he had a nice game,” Leipold said. “I thought he made some plays. I think he's steady. He's not going to be a guy that's going to flash in a lot of different directions.”
Following a decent freshman season with over 250 receiving yards, Grimm is returning in a larger role for the Jayhawks this season. Leipold sees him as a reliable, level-headed player.
“The nice thing about him, I don't think he ever gets rattled,” he said. “He stays the course, he doesn't get impatient with opportunities that come, but when he's called upon, he can make plays.”
Leipold believes the more names stepping into the receiving role, the better. He wants to push his receiving corps to expose those playmakers on the offensive end.
“We're seeing different guys at the receiver spot,” Leipold said. “I think it's a solid position and we're going to need that so it's not a one-dimensional passing game.”