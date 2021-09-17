Leipold on learning from Coastal, Devin Neal and Luke Grimm

Lance Leipold knows that true progress won’t always be reflected with wins. And that was the case for his group last Friday against Coastal Carolina.

Despite the outcome, Leipold believes the response to the loss has been constructive and that he’s starting to see some things cleaned up this week.

“After the game, obvious disappointment,” Coach Leipold said. “But I thought they were very responsive and locked in and to a point where we want them to be. Out there today, I thought they're working hard and trying to get it corrected and get us back in a position to win a football game.”

Giving up 49 points to Coastal Carolina may have not been ideal, however, Kansas was able to compete through 3-plus quarters of football.

Facing early-season adversity has always been an important part of the Kansas job and Leipold says winning those small battles will be the key to moving forward.

“I like where we're trending,” he said. “Even last week with a win, we're going to have positive things happening that aren't always going to show up on scoreboard that are going to be signs of progress. And we have to balance those and keep working on those.”