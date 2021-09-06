Leipold on the offensive line, DL depth, facing Coastal Carolina

“That's hopefully the part is when you have some depth and you have where there's not large drop-offs and experience and production, and we can do that,” Leipold said. “You're going to keep guys fresh. Hopefully that shows up in the fourth quarter, when an offensive line doesn't rotate that you have a chance to win those battles in the trenches late in the game.”

Kansas lost senior starter Sam Burt to an arm injury, but still showed a lot of depth and rotating several players on the defensive line.

It isn’t often you see 12 defensive linemen gets snaps during a game especially one where there were only 64 snaps played.

One area of strength the Jayhawks showed in their win over South Dakota is the depth on the front lines and the ability for players to work at different positions.

The offensive line is learning a new system and they will continue to do that throughout the year.

They have also been fighting through injuries here and there with players shuffling along the line.

“Colin Grunhard's been slowed and missed some time,” he said. “Michael Ford played his first college football game Friday night. Not only that, he has mainly been working at right or left tackle. Then when Colin got dinged up, he (Ford) started rotating back in at guard. He played some tackle rotating with Bryce Cabeldue, and then he went in and played some guard.”

As the offensive linemen continue to learn the wide zone scheme that Scott Fuchs is installing, getting in synch will take some time. Combine with the fact that some players are moving positions it does add time to the learning process.

“Now you're talking about timing of who you're working with,” he said. “Who's Bryce worked with Michael or Colin? Who has Mike (Novitsky) working with Colin or Michael? Then Malik went down. We ended up putting Adagio in and Adagio's kind of been a swing man. He's played a lot of center in camp. Again, there were some things there that probably were not as clean as they should be.”

And not all of the focus for the run game can be put on the offensive line. There are other positions that can help to make the offensive line more successful.

Leipold said they are looking at everything to come together and get everyone involved.

“There's things that we’ve got to block better at the tight end position,” he said. “We got to block better on the perimeter. We have to have better fakes. We have to read on ones that could be better gives.

“There's probably some opportunities that our vision in the backfield to see a few creases when there's not a ton going on. So, there's everybody involved can be a little bit better. I think we're going to find a way to do that here quickly.”