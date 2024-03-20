The first day of spring football is upon us and the Kansas Jayhawks were excited to be back on the gridiron. After the first practice Lance Leipold talked about the status of Jalon Daniels, coming into a season with high expectations and what he has seen from the new freshmen.

Jalon Daniels and the quarterbacks

Leipold is not going to give specific updates on Jalon Daniels' status

There is very little to sugarcoat, the health of Jalon Daniels can make or break the 2024 Kansas Jayhawks. If he’s healthy, then they have a great quarterback to fall back on. If he’s hurt, there is not a veteran like Jason Bean that can pick up where he left off. Leipold said that Daniels was active during day one of practice. But he also told the media he is not going to give a lot of daily details how Daniels is progressing. “He did some,” Leipold said. “He's going to keep trying. I'm going to keep giving you those. Okay. He did some. I was really happy the way he threw the ball. And again, we'll keep taking it, but he definitely was out here taking reps.” When Jason Bean went down last year, Cole Ballard stepped up and managed two games to a point in which the coaching staff was pleased with him. Leipold has appreciated the way that he has stepped up. He also liked the way that freshman quarterback Isaiah Marshall looked in his first practice, citing his composure as something that he looks for in a quarterback. “I was very pleased,” Leipold said. “Isaiah, his mannerisms don't change whether he's had a great play or whether he's thrown an interception, which is really neat to see somebody with that composure. And I think he showed that today.”

Managing expectations

The Jayhawks are approaching a season where they bring back a lot of production from a 9-4 team. Over the first three seasons of the Leipold era, there have not been high expectations, but that is going to be different this year. “We can't sit there and watch our highlight films or something from last year… that leaves you looking up pretty quickly,” Leipold said. “So we’ve got to stay hungry, we've got to keep moving. Expectations have changed, obviously, but also the respect factor and people are going to prepare for us differently.” The schedule also looked different for the Jayhawks this year as they got more time in between the beginning of the semester and the beginning of spring practices. Leipold says that there were some positive differences. “If you're a non-playoff team in the NFL, you play like New Year's weekend and you don't walk back into a facility until May,” Leipold said. “Our guys walk right back in January, we're going again and they just played four weeks earlier. So to try to make sure we're mentally and physically in a good position and pushing it back this year because of the veteran players that we have that understand we're trying to stretch out the learning.”

The stadium is not the only part of the program under construction