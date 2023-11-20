With Thanksgiving coming up this week Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold was asked what he is most thankful for.

“First of all, I'm always thankful for my family and their support and their sacrifices,” Leipold said. “I'm thankful to our players and staff for the efforts and everything that they go about in that, and I guess which ties right in.”

His wife Kelly, and son Landon, were on hand at his weekly press conference. He looked back on his time coaching at KU and said he is blessed to be his position.

“I’m thankful and blessed to be the head coach at the University of Kansas and the opportunity we've been given,” Leipold said. “We've come a long way, but we have a lot to do yet and the opportunity to live here and be welcomed.”

The team practiced today and will do the same Tuesday and Wednesday. Leipold said they give the players some time with their families over Thanksgiving, especially those who live close to campus.

“We have our good routine,” he said. “We have a lot of guys that haven't been home in a long time. So, we try between our Wednesday practice, if a guys in a non-travel situation, we try to give them the opportunity to go home. We'll probably be a little shorthanded than normal for a Thursday practice and then we have our regular morning. That's the nice thing about being a morning team. You don't have to change too much what you do.”

They will have a Thanksgiving dinner at the football facility and then some players will go different directions.

“We'll have a Thanksgiving dinner here, but as well, those that are within a driving opportunity can go home as well,” he said. “Then for a lot of the others, the position coaches will have guys at their house and again, nothing's mandatory for somebody. Some guys will go later in the evening and hang out at a coach’s home. So, it's a little bit of everything and then of course a little bit different.”