Leipold on what he is thankful for, big group of recruits at KSU game
With Thanksgiving coming up this week Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold was asked what he is most thankful for.
“First of all, I'm always thankful for my family and their support and their sacrifices,” Leipold said. “I'm thankful to our players and staff for the efforts and everything that they go about in that, and I guess which ties right in.”
His wife Kelly, and son Landon, were on hand at his weekly press conference. He looked back on his time coaching at KU and said he is blessed to be his position.
“I’m thankful and blessed to be the head coach at the University of Kansas and the opportunity we've been given,” Leipold said. “We've come a long way, but we have a lot to do yet and the opportunity to live here and be welcomed.”
The team practiced today and will do the same Tuesday and Wednesday. Leipold said they give the players some time with their families over Thanksgiving, especially those who live close to campus.
“We have our good routine,” he said. “We have a lot of guys that haven't been home in a long time. So, we try between our Wednesday practice, if a guys in a non-travel situation, we try to give them the opportunity to go home. We'll probably be a little shorthanded than normal for a Thursday practice and then we have our regular morning. That's the nice thing about being a morning team. You don't have to change too much what you do.”
They will have a Thanksgiving dinner at the football facility and then some players will go different directions.
“We'll have a Thanksgiving dinner here, but as well, those that are within a driving opportunity can go home as well,” he said. “Then for a lot of the others, the position coaches will have guys at their house and again, nothing's mandatory for somebody. Some guys will go later in the evening and hang out at a coach’s home. So, it's a little bit of everything and then of course a little bit different.”
Recruits see exciting atmosphere at KU, renovation coming soon
The Kansas staff hosted one of the best group of recruits for a football game in recent memory. There were over 90 recruits in attendance with a guest list totaling close to 300.
Leipold believes those recruits got to see what kind of atmosphere they get to play in at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
“You don't know how many have been here before,” Leipold said. “The atmosphere was outstanding for college football and for the state of Kansas. And where were they at the last time they came to Lawrence and the crowd wise compared to now. I think it’s a tribute to our team and making it that type of game and where it's going to hopefully stand for a long time.”
They have been hearing positive feedback from the recruits who attended.
“Feedback after the game and yesterday, even this morning, some through messaging has been very excited, and enjoyed the atmosphere,” he said. “Everyone can see the progress and direction of where this is going.”
Another selling point for recruits is the renovation that is scheduled for the stadium. That is set to happen in the upcoming weeks and there is a buildup of machinery and equipment around the stadium on Monday.
“I don't know if any of you notice when you're walking in, they're not wasting any time getting ready to start this project as well as this program will start changing in our surroundings,” he said. “I think it's a good chance for somebody to see that, and also see that we still have better days ahead of us.”