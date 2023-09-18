Leipold said they to embrace any victory, improving in turnovers
The Jayhawks had to keep moving after the win over Nevada flying home on Sunday and practicing later that evening. Head Coach Lance Leipold talked about the win over Nevada and the quick turnaround that followed, what he’s seen from BYU, and concerns over ball security.
Leipold said they will take any win they can get
Leipold was adamant that wins can not be taken for granted, especially with everything that Kansas has been through the last decade. Even though the win did meet a lot of expectations, Leipold is happy that it’s going in the win column.
“Some aren't going to be as pretty as others, but wins have been pretty darn tough to come at the University of Kansas for quite a while and we need to make sure that we embrace them and then take it and go coach and coach harder and play harder and get it corrected and go,” Leipold said.
The takeaway from Leipold was that it’s always better to win ugly than lose pretty.
“Maybe we're expected to win by more last week, but at the same time there's a lot of other people across the country that were expected to win and didn't,” Leipold said.
The Jayhawks’ trip to Nevada was extended into their next game week in an interesting way as they woke up in Reno on Sunday morning. They were back in Lawrence and practicing on the same day. While the situation may not be the most convenient for them, Leipold liked how his team responded.
“We had practice last Sunday and gave Monday off last week as well,” Leipold said. “I was very encouraged and impressed with how we handled yesterday's travel and then came out to practice because it was a long day. But I thought for what we tried to get accomplished, were able to do.”
Thoughts on playing BYU to open Big 12 play
The Cougars are coming into Lawrence after a dramatic comeback win on the road against Arkansas. The factor that stands out about BYU the most to Leipold the most is the experience that they bring to the table.
“Probably the age and maturity of the team,” Leipold said. “I think the average age of the roster is like over 22 years old or something versus what a traditional college roster is. So the size and maturity and those things, the experience well coached.”
That experience starts at quarterback as Kedon Slovis has thrown over 1300 passes in his career that started at USC. The 2023 season serves as Slovis’ fifth season as a quarterback at the power five level.
Saturday will be the first conference game in the Big 12 in BYU history, and Leipold recognizes the significance of the game for them.
“For them to come here for their first Big 12 game, I'm sure they're going to be excited about the opportunity,” Leipold said.
Jayhawks looking to improve turnover margin
There have been times the Jayhawks have struggled to hang onto the ball. They’ve lost three of their five fumbles so far, and Leipold was not afraid to call it a concern. While the only lost fumble against Nevada came from Jalon Daniels having it stripped from his throwing motion, Leipold is worried about the other fumbles.
“Yeah, we fumbled too much,” he said. “Now that play alone, he's getting ready to be in the throwing motion. That's one. That's not a technique thing. Those are going to happen, but we've had a few that the opponent is putting their pad or their helmet on the ball and the ball is popping out. We've got to do a better job of keeping it tighter to our body, our wrist above elbow, using the off hand to secure the ball, all those things.”
While there is not much opportunity to simulate these situations in practice during the season, it is still being taken seriously.
“We drill it, we’ve got to keep emphasizing it.” Leipold said. “And it's not like you're going to go live a whole bunch of times in practice. So you got to keep finding ways to drill it, emphasize it, and make sure it happens.”
The Jayhawks finished non conference play with an even turnover margin, leaving six fumbles they forced on defense unrecovered to start the season. Whether it’s bad luck, or another factor, it is being looked at by the coaching staff.
“We forced five fumbles and didn't recover any of them,” Leipold said about the game against Nevada. “So what does that mean? Do we got enough people around the ball? Once it's around? Is it just sometimes one of those things that goes in stretches?”
Missing out on coming out positive in the turnover margin during non conference play stings for Kansas, but it means that they have something to emphasize as they start conference play.
“We're going to need to do better in the turnover margin and hanging onto those this week and in the conference play.”