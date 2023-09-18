The Jayhawks had to keep moving after the win over Nevada flying home on Sunday and practicing later that evening. Head Coach Lance Leipold talked about the win over Nevada and the quick turnaround that followed, what he’s seen from BYU, and concerns over ball security.



Leipold said they will take any win they can get

Leipold was adamant that wins can not be taken for granted, especially with everything that Kansas has been through the last decade. Even though the win did meet a lot of expectations, Leipold is happy that it’s going in the win column. “Some aren't going to be as pretty as others, but wins have been pretty darn tough to come at the University of Kansas for quite a while and we need to make sure that we embrace them and then take it and go coach and coach harder and play harder and get it corrected and go,” Leipold said. The takeaway from Leipold was that it’s always better to win ugly than lose pretty. “Maybe we're expected to win by more last week, but at the same time there's a lot of other people across the country that were expected to win and didn't,” Leipold said. The Jayhawks’ trip to Nevada was extended into their next game week in an interesting way as they woke up in Reno on Sunday morning. They were back in Lawrence and practicing on the same day. While the situation may not be the most convenient for them, Leipold liked how his team responded. “We had practice last Sunday and gave Monday off last week as well,” Leipold said. “I was very encouraged and impressed with how we handled yesterday's travel and then came out to practice because it was a long day. But I thought for what we tried to get accomplished, were able to do.”



Leipold would like to see the turnover margin change as Big 12 play starts

Thoughts on playing BYU to open Big 12 play

The Cougars are coming into Lawrence after a dramatic comeback win on the road against Arkansas. The factor that stands out about BYU the most to Leipold the most is the experience that they bring to the table. “Probably the age and maturity of the team,” Leipold said. “I think the average age of the roster is like over 22 years old or something versus what a traditional college roster is. So the size and maturity and those things, the experience well coached.” That experience starts at quarterback as Kedon Slovis has thrown over 1300 passes in his career that started at USC. The 2023 season serves as Slovis’ fifth season as a quarterback at the power five level. Saturday will be the first conference game in the Big 12 in BYU history, and Leipold recognizes the significance of the game for them. “For them to come here for their first Big 12 game, I'm sure they're going to be excited about the opportunity,” Leipold said.

