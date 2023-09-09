“I would imagine he's going to tell you he's pretty tired because I think conditioning was, again, that's as much as he's done in a very long time,” Leipold said. “But, yeah, those throws were amazing. I think he played with extreme confidence.”

Daniels looked to be a full go throughout the night as he rushed 11 times for 24 yards. He even threw a downfield block when Devin Neal broke a play to the outside. The biggest concern for Leipold going into the night was the conditioning of Daniels, but he played hard throughout.

“I could tell today in the hotel we're doing some walkthrough stuff that he felt really good,” Leipold said. “He was really anxious to play. He felt really in command of calls. And just as we go through things, I felt he was ready. I didn't see any apprehension that he was worried about anything. And that was exciting to see.”

Leipold saw a sense of eagerness out of his quarterback who did not get the chance to play week one with his team.

Daniels missed the first game of the season against Missouri State after dealing with back tightness for a good portion of fall camp. He made his return to the line up tonight, throwing for 277 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 21-of-29 passing.

Kansas got a big 34-23 win over Illinois to improve their record to 2-0 to start the season. Head coach Lance Leipold was complimentary of the return of quarterback Jalon Daniels, the pressure they put on Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer and the way his team approached playing in front of a national audience.

Defense comes up with six sacks

One of the biggest factors in the defense’s success on Friday night was their ability to put pressure on quarterback Luke Altmyer. They forced the Ole Miss transfer into two interceptions and brought him down for six sacks.

“After watching their first game, we thought there's maybe a couple of opportunities and a couple of matchups [to get pressure],” Leipold said.

Even though the defensive line will get see their stats go up, Leipold does not want to shy away from the work his secondary did to put the front four in a position to make a play.

“Part of that, it goes together because I think we had good coverage in the back end that sometimes you could see them hanging onto the ball a little bit longer,” Leipold said.

The coverage sacks were big for the Jayhawks, but the defensive line really got to show what they could do late in the game when Illinois were forced into obvious passing situations late in the game.

“You should have a chance to get some of those when you get a lead like you have, and it forces them to be more one dimensional,” Leipold said.

Leipold and his staff got to mix in some different packages late in the game to get pressure on Altmyer. The changes saw linebacker JB Brown line up at defensive end, and defensive end Jereme Robinson moving over the center.

“We could put JB on the outside a few times or we've gone to some packages, essentially with Jeremy moving inside with three defensive ends,” Leipold said. “Again, much like our offense, we want to be as multiple as we can defensively to match up with people, find opportunities, put pressure on the quarterback and do different things. So hopefully we can expound on it a little bit.”





Leipold pleased with response to bright lights on national TV

Getting to host a prime time game after the drought that Kansas had gone through before Leipold was a step in the right direction on its own. Leipold was pleased with the reaction from his team.

“We talked about it,” Leipold said. “We talked about the opportunity to play a Big Ten team at home on a night where there's only one other game going on, and that was a Big Ten team in an FCS school.”

Leipold did not shy away from the fact that a lot of eyeballs were going to watching his team play on ESPN2 all over the country.

“There's a lot of teams sitting in hotels tonight getting ready to play tomorrow, and hopefully there's a lot of people that are watching this football team,” Leipold said.

While Leipold was pleased with the performance he hopes that there are even more nights like Friday to come in the program’s future.

“I think more of these games are coming on these nights,” Leipold said. “I think we had a great crowd and hopefully we can continue to be somewhere that we have these type of opportunities, whatever time they want us to play.”