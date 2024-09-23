Leipold says they needs to be better in 4th quarter, previews TCU

“I do think there’s times where we might be a little hesitant, and I think there’s times where we’re trying so hard to make plays that we’re not doing exactly,” Leipold said. “And then there’s some that we just haven’t, it hasn’t played out the way because the other team does a good job too, and we’ve got to make those all swing our way.”

Leipold said there were things on both sides of the ball that needed to improve and be more consistent. He also added that there’s been a disconnect when it comes to how Kansas has closed out games.

“I think maybe the disappointing [thing] or frustration for anybody that's following our program would look at and say you have this amount of returning players that if you've been through those, that those would help carry you,” Leipold said. “But it's not every, it hasn't played out that way. And right now we've got to go back to, like I said, playing our best when it's needed and coaching our best when it's needed and finding a way.”

Leipold said that the fourth quarter struggles are “a little bit” surprising due to the team’s experience, especially in one-score games. Kansas went 3-3 last year in that situation. In Big 12 play under Lance Leipold, the Jayhawks are 3-5 in games decided by one score.

“There’s moments that we play some good football and then there's times at certain, especially late in the game here, where we need to be at our best and we’re not,” Leipold said. “That has to change.”

Kansas was in full control Saturday, leading by 11 with five minutes to play. Yet, a combination of stagnant offense and a defense that couldn’t get off the field led to a third straight loss. Leipold said Kansas’ issues closing games are currently his biggest concern.

Jayhawks have to play their best football when the time is needed

Leipold also evaluated Jalon Daniels’ performance and Shane Bumgardner’s insertion on the offensive line, previewed the Week Five matchup with TCU, and gave an update on Cornell Wheeler’s status.

Kansas has held leads in the fourth quarter in each of its last three games, however, the Jayhawks have relinquished those leads and lost three straight. Lance Leipold emphasized the importance of finishing strong as he met with the media on Monday.

Jalon Daniels takes a step forward against West Virginia, offense can still improve

Daniels had one of his better games of the young season against the Mountaineers, completing 15 of his 25 passes for 184 yards and throwing for a touchdown. He still threw an interception, his seventh of the season, but Leipold thought he played better.

“I thought he had a very solid game,” Leipold said. “I thought he made some plays for us… he was better than the previous two weeks.”

Quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski also returned to the sideline last week. Leipold thought it may have created a more comfortable situation for Daniels, who has a strong relationship with Zebrowski.

“I think it maybe was more comfortable for Jalon and Jim together in game,” Leipold said. “But, yeah, like I said, both the guys have done it either way. So unfortunately, we didn't win the game. So again, you know, we'll continue to analyze all things, including that.”

Leipold said that the offense could still improve, especially in four-minute situations and running the clock out.





TCU in similar spot to Kansas

Like Kansas, TCU will come into Arrowhead Stadium searching for some positive momentum. The Horned Frogs blew a big lead in their conference opener and were blown out by rival SMU last week.

“They’re a good football team that’s looking to bounce back,” Leipold said. “They’re kind of in a spot like we are, you know, in this conference, as you can see from last week’s results, that it’s tough to win on the road.”

TCU returns a lot of players from its national runner-up team in 2022. The Horned Frogs have a strong passing attack quarterbacked by Josh Hoover, who’s already thrown for 1,418 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“This will be the best total receiving core, quarterback I think as a group that we've gone against,” Leipold said. “I'll guess at least a third of them, 39, 40 were on their national championship roster. This is a team that's a year and a half away from playing for a national championship. So, it's a good football team.

“I know last season didn't go the way they hoped, and I'm sure there's disappointment in their meeting room as there was in ours today. But I know that coach [Sonny] Dykes is an excellent coach and they're going to get back to work and we did as well. So, it should be two hungry football teams.”





Shane Bumgardner gets more reps at guard

One of the areas where Kansas struggled on Saturday was protecting their quarterback. Daniels was sacked just twice but oftentimes was flushed out of the pocket and had to make plays with his legs.

“We didn't protect Jalon very well early in the game, and I think that was, and again, anything that wasn't a quick throw, it kind of just throws the timing and confidence of what Jalon could do in the pocket and all those things,” Leipold said.

Bumgardner got inserted into the game at RG in the second quarter, replacing Kobe Baynes, who Leipold said wasn’t having his best game.

“You get a chance to really watch some of the game, and Shane did play well, and I thought he, and he's earned himself the opportunity to get more rotational time in there, and that's what we hope,” Leipold said. “And hopefully that can make that offensive line, our offense better if we do maybe substitute a few guys and we're fresher in the fourth quarter.”





Cornell Wheeler didn’t practice Monday

Wheeler was injured in the fourth quarter against West Virginia on Saturday. Leipold said that he didn’t practice on Monday and they will see how he progresses throughout the week.

If Wheeler is unable to go, it would mean Kansas would lose one of its vocal leaders on defense. Wheeler handles the player communication on the defense at the mike linebacker position. Leipold said Taiwan Berryhill, JB Brown, and Chris Simpson would talk about who gets those duties if Wheeler is unable to play on Saturday.