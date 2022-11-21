Leipold talked about the QB position, cleaning up mistakes
The Jayhawks are looking to bounce back after suffering their biggest loss of the season. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said he liked what he saw from his in their first practice of the week.
“Obviously very disappointed,” Leipold said about the Texas game. “We just finished up here about a half hour ago. One of our best Monday practices we've had in a long time. Just the way they went about it and moved around. We talked about a lot of different things about this and how it went about and things that happened Saturday that we got to be better at. But like I said, this thing got started off for this game and a quality opponent in a very good way today.”
Daniels did not want to come out, both quarterbacks practiced today
Jalon Daniels got his first start since leaving the TCU game with an injury. Jason Bean handled the starting quarterback duties in his absence. They both have been banged up this season, but today they practiced and felt good.
“Right now, he went through everything again today,” Leipold said of Daniels. “I think the typical thing, and Jason practiced as well, so it's the first time I think they both really, fully practiced in a while. And hopefully that'll continue through the week.”
They will monitor both quarterbacks through the week to see how they feel. Leipold said there was some “rustiness” to Daniels, but he started to get in a groove as the game went along.
“He (Daniels) had to work through some things,” Leipold said. “He did not want to come out of the game. And I talked to him in the third quarter about taking him. He said, ‘I need to work some rust off and I want to stay in.’ And he could have easily said, ‘Okay, I'll wait and see what happened.’
“He wanted to keep going. I told Jason that he was going to get time in the fourth, and that's the way it played out. So again, I thought he (Daniels) made some throws that were very impressive as the game went on and I think he gained more confidence.”
Focus on cleaning up things from the Texas game
Leipold said after watching the film against Texas there are things they have to clean up. He quickly transitioned into what he has seen from Kansas State on film and the challenges they present.
“A point of emphasis for us, one is cleaning up some of those things that we're talking about,” he said. “Again, Coach Klieman and his staff done an outstanding job. They have an excellent football team, a lot to play for, and they've earned that right and they've got a lot of weapons, and one of the best defenses in the country. So, it's going to be a big task to go in there.”
He said they looked back on some of the problems from the Texas game and focus on what they have to do better as they prepare for the Wildcats.
“What we have to worry about again, is some of the consistencies that we didn't operate very well,” Leipold said. “This on ourselves first. We weren't very good in short yardage offensively. And between third and fourth and shorts, we didn't execute our third and long execution and the game was actually better. And you start thinking about sustaining a drive, maybe putting points on the board.”
They had opportunities early against Texas to score. When they did not capitalize on those things Texas continued to build on the lead and pull away.
He pointed out the ineligible man downfield that wiped a touchdown off the board that would have made the score 17-7. Instead, they settled for a field that was missed.
“For us to focus on the things that we need to do a better job on, we’ve got to punt better, our field goal kicking is not very good as we all know,” he said. “We gave up too many punt return yards and they have dynamic returners at Kansas State. So, every facet of our game has to be on the uptick this week.”