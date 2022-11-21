The Jayhawks are looking to bounce back after suffering their biggest loss of the season. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said he liked what he saw from his in their first practice of the week. “Obviously very disappointed,” Leipold said about the Texas game. “We just finished up here about a half hour ago. One of our best Monday practices we've had in a long time. Just the way they went about it and moved around. We talked about a lot of different things about this and how it went about and things that happened Saturday that we got to be better at. But like I said, this thing got started off for this game and a quality opponent in a very good way today.”

Leipold said it was one of the best Monday practices they have had

Daniels did not want to come out, both quarterbacks practiced today

Jalon Daniels got his first start since leaving the TCU game with an injury. Jason Bean handled the starting quarterback duties in his absence. They both have been banged up this season, but today they practiced and felt good. “Right now, he went through everything again today,” Leipold said of Daniels. “I think the typical thing, and Jason practiced as well, so it's the first time I think they both really, fully practiced in a while. And hopefully that'll continue through the week.” They will monitor both quarterbacks through the week to see how they feel. Leipold said there was some “rustiness” to Daniels, but he started to get in a groove as the game went along. “He (Daniels) had to work through some things,” Leipold said. “He did not want to come out of the game. And I talked to him in the third quarter about taking him. He said, ‘I need to work some rust off and I want to stay in.’ And he could have easily said, ‘Okay, I'll wait and see what happened.’ “He wanted to keep going. I told Jason that he was going to get time in the fourth, and that's the way it played out. So again, I thought he (Daniels) made some throws that were very impressive as the game went on and I think he gained more confidence.”

Focus on cleaning up things from the Texas game