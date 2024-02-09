Head Coach Lance Leipold appeared on the RJ Young and discussed a multitude of topics after the release of the Big 12 Conference’s schedule. He also went into detail about the importance of getting Devin Neal back, keeping penalties away from the program and his relationship with new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer.

Devin Neal's full impact on Kansas

Neal sits just 764 yards from June Henley as Kansas’ all-time leading rusher, which creates a lot of excitement around his decision to come back. While he had the opportunity to go to the NFL, Leipold stated that Neal felt there was more to be done at Kansas. “He's still hungry and determined and I think some of the things that helped him decide to want to stay,” Leipold said. Leipold says that the success that the Lawrence native has had at Kansas has helped shift the narrative for in-state recruits, who in the last decade have been harder to convince. “When you recruit locally, you spend more time talking about the past, of why it hasn't worked,” Leipold said. “Instead of talking sometimes with recruits and families and coaches about where you want to go, you're talking around things that you weren't even a part of and you're trying to get things back to a clean slate somebody will take a look at it. "When you have a guy like Devin Neal, he looks at, he knows it, but he sees that he can be a difference and he doesn't sit there.” When Neal’s football career is all said and done, Leipold hopes that he can come back and still be of service to the KU community. “I've said this to Devin, I've said this to Travis Goff, I've said others: I sure hope that when Devin Neal is done playing that he is somehow connected to the University of Kansas as an ambassador or something for the rest of his life because I think he's that type of person,” Leipold said. “I think he represents everything that is still excellent about college football and about what guys do and do through work ethic and humbleness and hard work.”

Leipold will have an experienced team returning in 2024

The margin remains small

Leipold’s squad was one of the most disciplined teams in the country through the regular season last year. With the steps Kansas has made in Leipold’s short tenure, it has come with an understanding that the margin is small. The hope is to keep that mentality as it will remain that way as the Jayhawks look to reach even bigger milestones. “We always felt our margin is very small,” Leipold said. “We have to play well to win games and we can't beat ourselves…hopefully at the next level, we cannot forget some of the things that got us to where we are.” Leipold used the AFC Championship between the Ravens and Chiefs as an example of how an avoidable penalty can be the difference between winning and losing. “Not to pick on one particular player or anything, but you watch the AFC championship game and you look at a penalty and a ball security issue and it changes a game very quickly,” Leipold said. “All Zay Flowers has to do is hand the football back to the referee, go back, get your first down, all he has to do is continue to go toward the end zone and maybe they win that football game.”

Leipold and Kalen DeBoer go way back