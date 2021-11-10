Leipold updates QB situation, RB injuries, and more

Kansas will be a bit short-handed heading into Austin this week. Last week’s 35-10 loss to in-state rival Kansas State proved to be costly in terms of injuries, shaking up the depth chart for the Jayhawks for Week 10.

Miles Kendrick and Torry Locklin both exited last week’s matchup after suffering likely season-ending injuries. Starting quarterback Jason Bean was also shaken up and is questionable for this week’s road test at Texas.

Sophomore Amauri Pesek-Hickson will be slotted as the No. 2 running back behind true freshman Devin Neal. On the quarterback's end, the starting job could be in the air this week, according to Leipold.

“(Jason’s) dressed and out there for practice today,” Leipold said on Tuesday. “We’ll see, I’m not going to comment about if he’s going to start or not. It’ll be a day-to-day thing. He did what we asked him (during practice) and it’s probably the best way to say it. He’s not ruled out of this game.”

Current redshirt quarterback Jalon Daniels stepped on the field last week to replace Bean and Kendrick. The second-year quarterback completed 13 of 19 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Leipold is looking to Daniels now for support as the Jayhawks work through the quarterback crisis. The situation may alter previous plans to redshirt Daniels the rest of the year.

“We’ve talked about Miles being lost,” Leipold said. “But you have a guy in Jalon Daniels who played half the snaps of this team last season. And I tip my hat to him because he stayed locked in and prepared.”