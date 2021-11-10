Leipold updates QB situation, RB injuries, and more
Kansas will be a bit short-handed heading into Austin this week. Last week’s 35-10 loss to in-state rival Kansas State proved to be costly in terms of injuries, shaking up the depth chart for the Jayhawks for Week 10.
Miles Kendrick and Torry Locklin both exited last week’s matchup after suffering likely season-ending injuries. Starting quarterback Jason Bean was also shaken up and is questionable for this week’s road test at Texas.
Sophomore Amauri Pesek-Hickson will be slotted as the No. 2 running back behind true freshman Devin Neal. On the quarterback's end, the starting job could be in the air this week, according to Leipold.
“(Jason’s) dressed and out there for practice today,” Leipold said on Tuesday. “We’ll see, I’m not going to comment about if he’s going to start or not. It’ll be a day-to-day thing. He did what we asked him (during practice) and it’s probably the best way to say it. He’s not ruled out of this game.”
Current redshirt quarterback Jalon Daniels stepped on the field last week to replace Bean and Kendrick. The second-year quarterback completed 13 of 19 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Leipold is looking to Daniels now for support as the Jayhawks work through the quarterback crisis. The situation may alter previous plans to redshirt Daniels the rest of the year.
“We’ve talked about Miles being lost,” Leipold said. “But you have a guy in Jalon Daniels who played half the snaps of this team last season. And I tip my hat to him because he stayed locked in and prepared.”
Backfield struggles
Heading into the season, the Jayhawks’ rushing depth was one of the main talking points. Now, the position group has been slimmed down to Neal, who’s emerged as one of KU’s main offensive weapons.
The past couple of weeks have been tough on the ground, as Kansas has been limited to less than 100 rushing yards per game against Oklahoma State and Kansas State.
Leipold says his backs have been challenged recently.
“When we’ve been able to do things, it’s been a complimentary-type game,” he said. “I think these are two of the better run defenses we’ve gone back to back weeks and people that are rated nationally against playing the run. Let’s not take away anything from our opponents and what they’ve done, but that’s where it starts for us.”
Sam Burt update
Senior Sam Burt returned to the defensive line this past week vs. Kansas State, recording 2 solo tackles. He suffered an arm injury in the Jayhawks’ home opener against South Dakota.
After some talks with Leipold and staff, he’s electing to redshirt the remainder of the year.
“He’s been available now for a couple of weeks,” Leipold said. “ We talked about where it was going to be for him. He said after some long discussions he wants to redshirt, which also says a lot about him as a young man. (He) wanted to be a part of this program, his passion to help turn this thing around.”
Burt was one of a few defensive standouts from 2020, recording 15 tackles (11 solo) the season before Leipold’s arrival.
Looking ahead
Leipold’s November schedule includes three remaining matchups with Texas, TCU, and West Virginia. The KU head coach wants to continue making progress, even if it doesn’t show up in the win column.
“I’ve said this to the point where we’re all tired of hearing it,” Leipold said. “There’s small strides being made. But they’re not strides showing up on a scoreboard. I’ve had the people here give me a nine-game breakdown. We see a lot more gains than regression.”
Even in his first year, Leipold is seeing his roster witness changes taking place off paper. He isn’t interested in immediate change and believes his group understands that.
“I think some of the players have said and see that they appreciate and have embraced the consistency in which the process that we are going about. We’ve talked about times where I’m not going to worry about what the scoreboard says. We’re going to worry about how we play this down, this series, this quarter, this half, and then this game.”