The Big 12 had a new look in 2023 and there are more changes coming in 2024.

Next season the conference will lose the two perennial powers of Oklahoma and Texas, who fielded some of the most talented teams every year. Joining the conference will be Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, and Colorado.

When Lance Leipold appeared on the RJ Young show he was asked if this means teams like Kansas could move to the top of the conference and what that does for preseason expectations.

“Well, I think the balance is going to be really exciting,” Leipold said. “I really didn't know how I felt coming from the MAC where we had divisions. And then we come to the Big 12 and you play everybody and now we're back to not playing everybody to try to decide. So that's going to be, as we know, who do you play? Who don't you play? How do you match up?”

The Jayhawks are expected to be a team near the top of the Big 12 standings. Some oddsmakers have already listed their win total at 8.5 games.

“We could have been a 10-2 football team,” Leipold said. “But it sure beats being 2-10 like we were a few years back. Our fan base is excited, and you want increased expectations. It gets excitement going.”