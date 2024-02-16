Leipold wants attention to detail to be staple of program
The Big 12 had a new look in 2023 and there are more changes coming in 2024.
Next season the conference will lose the two perennial powers of Oklahoma and Texas, who fielded some of the most talented teams every year. Joining the conference will be Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, and Colorado.
When Lance Leipold appeared on the RJ Young show he was asked if this means teams like Kansas could move to the top of the conference and what that does for preseason expectations.
“Well, I think the balance is going to be really exciting,” Leipold said. “I really didn't know how I felt coming from the MAC where we had divisions. And then we come to the Big 12 and you play everybody and now we're back to not playing everybody to try to decide. So that's going to be, as we know, who do you play? Who don't you play? How do you match up?”
The Jayhawks are expected to be a team near the top of the Big 12 standings. Some oddsmakers have already listed their win total at 8.5 games.
“We could have been a 10-2 football team,” Leipold said. “But it sure beats being 2-10 like we were a few years back. Our fan base is excited, and you want increased expectations. It gets excitement going.”
The Jayhawks return several key players on the offensive side of the ball along with seven players who started games on defense. That has built high expectations going into the 2024 season, but Leipold said they have to stay grounded.
“I think one thing about that though, is in the walls of our buildings, we cannot forget what got us to where we are,” Leipold said. “We've got to be where our feet are at, and we've got to take each day with the same type of attention to detail and work ethic that helped put us in this position. And we talked about it some last year, there was going to be a fine line between confidence and complacency.”
Leipold used the Guaranteed Rate Bowl as an example. The Jayhawks won their first bowl game since 2008, but they got away from some of the principles they pride themselves on.
Kansas entered the game against UNLV as one of the least penalized teams in the country. But they were flagged for 216 yards worth of penalties and that is something uncharacteristic of Leipold-coached teams.
He mentioned the small margin of error between winning and losing games. He wants to keep the focus on doing the little things that helped the program grow since he arrived. That is one of the areas he is going to point to when the team starts meeting for spring football.
“You can be very confident in what you're doing, but you can't be complacent about the little things that help get you there,” he said. “We had 18 penalties in our bowl game and that's something that I really haven't even got to the team yet touch back on.”