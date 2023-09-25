The Jayhawks are 4-0 and have their biggest game of the year coming up as they travel to Austin to take on No. 3 Texas. Leipold showed no interest in reliving the 2021 overtime win that the Jayhawks pulled off because “both teams are significantly better.” He did mention to Jayhawk Slant instead of talking about the 2021 win in Austin, he remembers what the Longhorns did to KU last season winning 55-14 in Lawrence.

Kansas No.1 in third down conversion percentage

Leipold remembers what the Longhorns did last time the two teams met

The Jayhawks are 26-of-43 on third down conversions so far on the year, putting their percentage just above 60% on the season. While Leipold is quick to shrug off national rankings this early in the season, he is still satisfied with the job his offense has done. "There's a lot of reasons for that,” Leipold said. “The execution of our offense, putting the plans together, all those things have kind of stacked in there together… But staying in the normal down and distance as much as possible as well has really helped us move along.” The Jayhawks have done well to not beat themselves on the offensive side of the ball and created favorable situations for those third downs. So far on the year, they’re facing an average of approximately 6.3 yards on third down. The work that the Jayhawks are putting on on first and second down is leading to the success they’re having on third down. Leipold credits that to the chemistry and experience that the offense has. “Even though we were down at halftime, there was a nice presence of calmness of ‘hey, we're going to get things corrected and get this thing taken care of,’” Leipold said. “I think that kind of plays a part of our execution in some of those situations as well.”



Penalties need to be limited

The last two games, the Jayhawks shot themselves in the foot with penalties. Whether it was a pass interference penalty on third and 21 on defense, or a false start to turn a third and one into a third and six on offense, the Jayhawks have not been far from perfect. “We've got to clean up our penalties,” Leipold said “We went through some of that with our guys and the penalties against us, nd what resulted in those drives, much like it is many times in football are very consistent to success and non success. And you give them extra plays, they're going to score. You play behind the chains, you're probably going to punt.” While being disappointed with 14 penalties for 123 yards in the last two weeks, understands that the kinds of penalties can vary. He’ll be more upset about a false start rather than an illegal hands to the face call. He knows they can not afford the procedure penalties when playing a team like Texas. “We have some controllable penalties in.there that we've got to get better at, especially going on the road too,” Leipold said.



Defense will need to take Texas offense out of rhythm