Leipold wants penalties reduced, says Texas is explosive on offense
The Jayhawks are 4-0 and have their biggest game of the year coming up as they travel to Austin to take on No. 3 Texas. Leipold showed no interest in reliving the 2021 overtime win that the Jayhawks pulled off because “both teams are significantly better.”
He did mention to Jayhawk Slant instead of talking about the 2021 win in Austin, he remembers what the Longhorns did to KU last season winning 55-14 in Lawrence.
Kansas No.1 in third down conversion percentage
The Jayhawks are 26-of-43 on third down conversions so far on the year, putting their percentage just above 60% on the season. While Leipold is quick to shrug off national rankings this early in the season, he is still satisfied with the job his offense has done.
"There's a lot of reasons for that,” Leipold said. “The execution of our offense, putting the plans together, all those things have kind of stacked in there together… But staying in the normal down and distance as much as possible as well has really helped us move along.”
The Jayhawks have done well to not beat themselves on the offensive side of the ball and created favorable situations for those third downs. So far on the year, they’re facing an average of approximately 6.3 yards on third down.
The work that the Jayhawks are putting on on first and second down is leading to the success they’re having on third down. Leipold credits that to the chemistry and experience that the offense has.
“Even though we were down at halftime, there was a nice presence of calmness of ‘hey, we're going to get things corrected and get this thing taken care of,’” Leipold said. “I think that kind of plays a part of our execution in some of those situations as well.”
Penalties need to be limited
The last two games, the Jayhawks shot themselves in the foot with penalties. Whether it was a pass interference penalty on third and 21 on defense, or a false start to turn a third and one into a third and six on offense, the Jayhawks have not been far from perfect.
“We've got to clean up our penalties,” Leipold said “We went through some of that with our guys and the penalties against us, nd what resulted in those drives, much like it is many times in football are very consistent to success and non success. And you give them extra plays, they're going to score. You play behind the chains, you're probably going to punt.”
While being disappointed with 14 penalties for 123 yards in the last two weeks, understands that the kinds of penalties can vary. He’ll be more upset about a false start rather than an illegal hands to the face call. He knows they can not afford the procedure penalties when playing a team like Texas.
“We have some controllable penalties in.there that we've got to get better at, especially going on the road too,” Leipold said.
Defense will need to take Texas offense out of rhythm
Leipold said that Quinn Ewers is not flying under the radar by any means, he was sure to remind everyone that the skill position players that Texas has on offense also contribute massively to the success of that unit. He’s looking to get them off schedule any way they can.
“It's the weapons as well,” Leipold said. “So disrupting, keeping them out of rhythm, get them longer down in distance.”
The Jayhawks currently rank No. 58 in the country in third down defense, while Texas is No. 94 in third down conversion percentage.
The Kansas offense has been known to spread the ball around and get their best weapons into space and Leipold stated that Texas does much of the same.
"They do it as good as anybody as well when you look at the people that get touches and how they do it and some of the stuff they're doing off of it,” Leipold said. “Trying to keep them out of rhythm is going to be very important.”