The Jayhawks are about halfway through spring practices, and head coach Lance Leipold talked about a growing number of injuries, the use of helmet communications and how his running back group is working together.

Injuries playing a part in the spring

The Jayhawks return a lot of veterans ahead of the 2024 season, but not all of them are full participants. Along with injuries, there are also players missing practice with class. “Lawrence Arnold's done through the spring,” Leipold said. “Devin Neal misses more than half the practices with class. We have like eight guys that leave that way. Calvin Clements will be out for the rest of the spring… Cobee will be back with the scrimmages.” Last spring, Kenny Logan was out for the spring after he had a shoulder surgery, but was ready to go for the fall. Life could be better for the Jayhawks, but there is not a reason to panic. “Probably like it to be a little healthier, you know, but that's part of it,” Leipold said. “We look at everything. I don't know. We started right after spring. We try to ease into it. Sometimes that plays a factor, sometimes it's bad luck, but we'll get there.”

Leipold said some players have been slowed by injuries

Getting used to helmet communication

Coming into college football this season is the use of helmet communication, and the Jayhawks are using the spring to get used to the new technology. “Right now we have three helmets that are there,” Leipold said. “So two quarterbacks and Cornell [Wheeler] are the guys.” Wheeler has stepped into a leadership role in the linebacker room after the Jayhawks lost Rich Miller to graduation. As spring goes on, The ultimate goal is to get everybody ready to use it for week one. “We continue to work and progress with some of the things that are coming down the road here to help game day type things,” Leipold said. Overall, Leipold seems to be glad that the change is taking place in college football and is hoping the Jayhawks use it in the most efficient way possible. “It's exciting and we want to make sure that we take advantage of it,” Leipold said.

Running back room with good mix of youth and experience