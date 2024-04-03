Leipold with an injury update, new helmet communication rule
The Jayhawks are about halfway through spring practices, and head coach Lance Leipold talked about a growing number of injuries, the use of helmet communications and how his running back group is working together.
Injuries playing a part in the spring
The Jayhawks return a lot of veterans ahead of the 2024 season, but not all of them are full participants. Along with injuries, there are also players missing practice with class.
“Lawrence Arnold's done through the spring,” Leipold said. “Devin Neal misses more than half the practices with class. We have like eight guys that leave that way. Calvin Clements will be out for the rest of the spring… Cobee will be back with the scrimmages.”
Last spring, Kenny Logan was out for the spring after he had a shoulder surgery, but was ready to go for the fall. Life could be better for the Jayhawks, but there is not a reason to panic.
“Probably like it to be a little healthier, you know, but that's part of it,” Leipold said. “We look at everything. I don't know. We started right after spring. We try to ease into it. Sometimes that plays a factor, sometimes it's bad luck, but we'll get there.”
Getting used to helmet communication
Coming into college football this season is the use of helmet communication, and the Jayhawks are using the spring to get used to the new technology.
“Right now we have three helmets that are there,” Leipold said. “So two quarterbacks and Cornell [Wheeler] are the guys.”
Wheeler has stepped into a leadership role in the linebacker room after the Jayhawks lost Rich Miller to graduation. As spring goes on, The ultimate goal is to get everybody ready to use it for week one.
“We continue to work and progress with some of the things that are coming down the road here to help game day type things,” Leipold said.
Overall, Leipold seems to be glad that the change is taking place in college football and is hoping the Jayhawks use it in the most efficient way possible.
“It's exciting and we want to make sure that we take advantage of it,” Leipold said.
Running back room with good mix of youth and experience
The running back room is without a doubt going to be headlined by Devin Neal while Daniel Hishaw will be the second man in the rotation. Sevion Morrison is another player who has gotten some solid work in the past, but outside of those three, there is very little experience.
Both Johnny Thompson Jr. and Harry Stewart III are two young players that Leipold says can take advantage of having the veteran presence of Neal and Hishaw in the room with them.
“It's a great opportunity for the Johnny Thompsons and Harry Stewarts to really be in that room, learn, ask questions because, you know, Devin was just saying to me today at practice talking about Harry and how talented he is," Leipold said. "But he was saying he was doing some self reflection about where he was at the early stages and how he wants to try to help Harry maybe close those gaps sooner than he did."
Stewart is a true freshman who ot an early start and Leipold has high hopes for in the future.
“He's darn near ready made physically,” Leipold said. “You know, when you look at the guy's shoulders, you know, quads, calves, the whole thing, he's got good speed. He's got to continue to work on footwork, seeing some things pad level at points of contact, but he definitely showed signs that he's going to be able to be very productive, you know, in this offense.”