“Me and him talk occasionally and I feel like we have a good relationship,” Asenuga said.

This week Leke Asenuga narrowed his decision to five schools. The offensive lineman from Texas had the Jayhawks listed among his finalists and gets good attention from the staff when it comes to recruiting.

He admitted the first thoughts of Kansas remind him of basketball. Miles is trying to turn the Jayhawks into a program where football would be right up near the basketball program.

“My first impressions are the basketball team because they are always competing in March Madness,” he said.

Asenuga said Miles told him he likes how aggressive he plays and “how nasty” he is in on the offensive line. He said he plans to visit Kansas and Memphis after his high school season.

“I should be making my final decision by the end of the season because I want to focus on a state championship run with my football team at Foster High,” he said. “We have a real good chance of winning it all.”

He wants to put a hold on recruiting so he can focus on his senior season. He will continue to talk with coaches and knows what he is looking for in his future home.

“For picking schools it is all about if it feels like home, can I trust the coaching staff, and seeing if the staff can be patient with me and my decision,” he said.

Asenuga can project to several positions and was a first team, all-district tackle last year at Fulshear High. This year he will play at Foster High.