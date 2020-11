JayhawkSlant - Les Miles announces a change with coaching staff

On Friday afternoon Les Miles announced a change with his coaching staff. Luke Meadows, who served as the offensive line coach the last two years will not return.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football head coach Les Miles announced today that offensive line coach Luke Meadows has been relieved of his duties effective immediately.

“We have decided to go in a different direction for the remainder of the season,” said Miles. “I am very appreciative of everything Coach Meadows has done for this program in his two seasons here. I look forward to using our last three games as an opportunity to continue to improve as a team, and believe this decision supports that.”

John Morookian, who serves as a senior offensive analyst, will coach the offensive line for the remainder of the season. Morookian spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons at Iowa State as a quality control assistant on offense. He has also served as a graduate assistant at Indiana and Toledo, along with the offensive line coach at Tiffin University.