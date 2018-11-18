It doesn't take long to realize Les Miles holds a national name and is well-respected by some of the biggest names in sports. Below is just a snippet of comments released by the KU media department what people have to say about Les Miles.

JERRY JONES, owner, Dallas Cowboys

"On the football field, Les Miles is a proven winner who knows how to teach the game and produce results. He also has the unique qualities necessary to lead young men and make a difference in their lives. I believe, however, that Les' greatest asset is his integrity and the very high level of character that he exudes naturally. Some people talk about sincerity and doing things the right way. Les Miles defines that standard on a daily basis."

TROY AIKMAN, former quarterback, Dallas Cowboys "I always had a great deal of respect for Les when he was coaching here in Dallas. What he accomplished at Oklahoma State in the short time that he was in Stillwater speaks for itself."

LEONARD FOURNETTE, running back, Jacksonville Jaguars "He's one hell of a coach. The relationship we built with him over three years is amazing. No matter what, he always loves us and always will."

DERRIUS GUICE, running back, Washington Redskins "The first time I ever met Coach Miles, Ben and Manny and myself were playing basketball at his house, and I remember Coach Miles coming out and shooting the ball and just making every shot. That's the first memory I have with Coach Miles - he could shoot. He can shoot it. He's got a set shot. He's not going to move, but he'll flick it on you."



ODELL BECKHAM, Jr., wide receiver, New York Giants "I love Coach Miles. He was great from the day I got there until the day I left."



MIKE GUNDY, head coach, Oklahoma State and former Miles assistant "I have a lot of respect for him as a football coach. All he has done is won a bunch of football games on the road and at home and kept them highly ranked. He's had six or eight Top-10 recruiting classes, so what he has done is pretty good."I enjoyed the time that I was here (Oklahoma State) with him as an assistant when he was the head coach, because offensively we were together every day. We'd argue all week over this and that and then on Saturday we would go out and have fun and score points and the system we were in was good. It does not surprise me the success he is having. He kind of got the ball rolling here and I was fortunate to take his place and then able to keep it going from that point on. Everyone needs to be thankful for what he did here."



Fournette called Miles a hell of a coach USA Today

DAVE WANNSTEDT, co-host, FOX college football studio show "It (is) a good hire for Jeff Long. They're trying to raise a lot of money for facilities there. Les brings credibility from that standpoint with his résumé. And Les recruited in Texas, keep in mind."



LEE CORSO, ESPN Game Day co-host: "College football is better for Les Miles being in it."

KIRK HERBSTREIT, ESPN Game Day co-host "You can win at Kansas; it's been proven in the past. Most people know Les Miles from LSU, but don't forget his time in Stillwater. He's been in that conference, he understands that conference. This is a big hire. He can recruit with his personality."

PATRICK PETERSON, former LSU All-American and Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl cornerback "He was fun to play for and made it fun every day. That's why he's able to recruit the way he does. I'd go back in a heartbeat and play for him if I had it to do all over again. He just has this special way of getting the best out of guys and making them believe that they can do anything."

JOHN WANGLER, former quarterback at Michigan and Miles' roommate when they were graduate assistants under Bo Schembechler. "There was never a dull moment with Les. He's always had that goofy sense of humor about him, and he's not afraid to let his hair down and enjoy life. You can see that in the way his teams play. They play extremely hard for him."

NICK SABAN, head coach, Alabama "Les Miles is one of the most respected colleagues in terms of the competition, rivalry and the great teams we faced. I have tremendous amount of respect for Les Miles and what he was able to accomplish at LSU and the great competitive teams he had for a long, long time. We wish Les and his family well."

Nick Saban said he has tremendous respect for Miles - USA Today