Over 200 players showed to participate in the Les Miles Elite Camp held on campus Friday evening.

There was a lot of talent and several players will likely put themselves on the Kansas recruiting board. Some already had offers from the Jayhawks.

Les Miles, his coaching staff, and recruiting staff put on a very organized camp with those kind of numbers.

We will have much more from the camp and will continue coverage through the weekend. For detailed thoughts on tonight's camp visit our post on the football message board HERE