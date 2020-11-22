JayhawkSlant - Les Miles excited about 2021 recruiting class

Les Miles excited about 2021 recruiting class
The Kansas recruiting class ranking is still steady hovering near the top 40 mark in the national rankings. The Jayhawks have been steady all year remaining in the top five of the Big 12.
Currently they are holding the fourth best class in the Big 12. Les Miles was asked about his class during Hawk Talk, although he can’t name specific recruits by NCAA rules.
“I’m excited about this class,” Miles said. “I’m excited about the offensive line and excited about the quarterback that's committed. I mean, we have a great running back in the neighborhood. It looks to me that this class is going to be one of those classes that Kansas sees as a championship team.”
The Jayhawks have 21 commitments which is the most in the Big 12. Iowa State is next at 20. It might come as a surprise to the casual observer the class ranks in the upper half of the Big 12, but the coaching staff has a lot of things they can sell to recruits.
One, is joining a program that is in the middle of a rebuild and a staff that will put young players on the field.
“It allows recruits to look at the team and say, ‘Yeah, I can do what he can do, and he's a freshman and I will be a freshman, and I want in. That's something that I can do, I can compete. I can compete like him,’” Miles said. “And we want you in a position we don't have, and we're going to put you onto the field, and obviously, after he's trained, to play at a very high level.”
Kansas, like several other programs, had to adapt when all recruiting visits were canceled last spring. The NCAA recently announced all visits will now be pushed back to April 15, 2021.
The staff had to get creative and was one of the first to start hosting virtual visits. Now, Miles said he has become used to recruiting on a computer screen. In the beginning he wasn’t in favor of it, but has seen how it can effective.
“It’s been unbelievable,” Miles said. “I am not in favor of Zoom calls, except when I see guys that are connected, and laughing and having a great time. I'm amazed. And we get to take them to the campus and do the things that we want to do in a wide range.”
Miles said they show the recruits things like the Business School, Medical School, and facilities. They use a golf cart to drive around and show recruits and their parents the surroundings.
“When you're at home and you are locked into a Zoom call, you feel like you're there,” Miles said.
One area the Kansas staff has worked hard is improving the recruiting on the local front. Since Miles took over in late 2019, the Jayhawks have made a strong effort to get scholarship offers to players from Kansas and Missouri.
Looking at the numbers Kansas has offered more local recruits compared to Kansas State and Missouri. Using the 2020 and 2021 classes the Jayhawks have offered 58 recruits in the state of Kansas and Missouri. Kansas State is second with 47 and Missouri with 33.
Miles was asked about recruiting in-state players.
“Yeah, I promise you, there's the relationship between the (local) high school coach and the high school players, the way we were recruiting high school players, they understand that and they enjoy it,” he said. “They recognize that this coaching staff and this group of people want their high school athlete to come to school here with us. And we're going to stay after it, we're going to maintain our direction.”
