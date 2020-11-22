JayhawkSlant - Les Miles excited about 2021 recruiting class

The Kansas recruiting class ranking is still steady hovering near the top 40 mark in the national rankings. The Jayhawks have been steady all year remaining in the top five of the Big 12.

Currently they are holding the fourth best class in the Big 12. Les Miles was asked about his class during Hawk Talk, although he can’t name specific recruits by NCAA rules.

“I’m excited about this class,” Miles said. “I’m excited about the offensive line and excited about the quarterback that's committed. I mean, we have a great running back in the neighborhood. It looks to me that this class is going to be one of those classes that Kansas sees as a championship team.”

The Jayhawks have 21 commitments which is the most in the Big 12. Iowa State is next at 20. It might come as a surprise to the casual observer the class ranks in the upper half of the Big 12, but the coaching staff has a lot of things they can sell to recruits.

One, is joining a program that is in the middle of a rebuild and a staff that will put young players on the field.

“It allows recruits to look at the team and say, ‘Yeah, I can do what he can do, and he's a freshman and I will be a freshman, and I want in. That's something that I can do, I can compete. I can compete like him,’” Miles said. “And we want you in a position we don't have, and we're going to put you onto the field, and obviously, after he's trained, to play at a very high level.”

Kansas, like several other programs, had to adapt when all recruiting visits were canceled last spring. The NCAA recently announced all visits will now be pushed back to April 15, 2021.