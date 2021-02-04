JayhawkSlant - Les Miles gave Lee Grimes his first offer in high school

Les Miles gave Lee Grimes his first offer in high school
Lee Grimes remembers when he was being recruited out of high school as a former lineman at Brownwood High in Texas. His first recruiting visit was to Oklahoma State.
Les Miles was the head coach.
That’s something Grimes will never forget.
“He was the coach at Oklahoma State,” Grimes said. “He was actually the first program to offer me. And I'll never forget. I'll tell this story some other day, but going up there on my first recruiting trip and getting to meet with Les. So, I was already a huge fan of Les.”
When the Jayhawks were courting Grimes to take their offensive line job, they had another connection with Josh Eargle. Grimes coached for Eargle at East Texas Baptist when Eargle was the head coach. Eargle was a big part of the process that helped get Grimes to Kansas.
“Josh talked about the comradery of the staff and that was big,” Grimes said. “That was one of his major selling points. Josh is a huge advocate of Les Miles.
“He talked about the family feel atmosphere around here, and so that was a big sell for me. Having a wife, having a little one (Deacon) we want to be a part of that family atmosphere. And besides a family atmosphere Josh talked about the personnel and said, ‘Hey, we got good kids. We can win here at Kansas.’”
Grimes was a standout lineman at Brownwood, where he was named to the UIL All-Century team. His success continued at Texas A&M. He was named to the 2000-2010 All-Decade team at A&M.
He grew up in Texas and has coached several years in the Lone Star state, which makes him a natural fit continue recruiting that area.
“The whole state of Texas I think is big for me,” Grimes said. “Just being a Texas boy and playing in the Big 12. I mean College Station is obviously near and dear to my heart. I’ve spent a lot of my time there.
“I've got to know a lot of families down there and it just so happens that some of those families have 16, 17, and 18 year-old guys that are pretty dang good at football. I will be (recruiting) in the College Station area dipping down into Southeast Texas for my local area.”
The work has already started for Grimes to mold an offensive line unit that struggled in 2020. One of the first things he did was meet with Miles and then start evaluating his players.
“I started watching film on the guys and ability-wise it's there,” Grimes said. “It's there. And whether it was a breakdown with their mental capacity or the communication, whatever it might've been, the ability, the physical ability, it's impressive.
“These guys are working out and they're working their butts off. They have the physical ability, and they have the attributes that I'm looking for.”