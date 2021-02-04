JayhawkSlant - Les Miles gave Lee Grimes his first offer in high school

Lee Grimes remembers when he was being recruited out of high school as a former lineman at Brownwood High in Texas. His first recruiting visit was to Oklahoma State.

Les Miles was the head coach.

That’s something Grimes will never forget.

“He was the coach at Oklahoma State,” Grimes said. “He was actually the first program to offer me. And I'll never forget. I'll tell this story some other day, but going up there on my first recruiting trip and getting to meet with Les. So, I was already a huge fan of Les.”

When the Jayhawks were courting Grimes to take their offensive line job, they had another connection with Josh Eargle. Grimes coached for Eargle at East Texas Baptist when Eargle was the head coach. Eargle was a big part of the process that helped get Grimes to Kansas.

“Josh talked about the comradery of the staff and that was big,” Grimes said. “That was one of his major selling points. Josh is a huge advocate of Les Miles.

“He talked about the family feel atmosphere around here, and so that was a big sell for me. Having a wife, having a little one (Deacon) we want to be a part of that family atmosphere. And besides a family atmosphere Josh talked about the personnel and said, ‘Hey, we got good kids. We can win here at Kansas.’”