JayhawkSlant - Les Miles gives update on quarterback battle

“We'll probably go into the week making a decision,” Miles said. “And we'll enjoy, at some point in time, walking our captain out, and letting him represent us. So, I don't think that there's any real hurry for that. So, we'll wait.”

Miles has played the quarterback competition close to the vest and said the players will continue to battle into next week.

But when you start cutting through everything heading into game week it is obvious the competition will come down to Thomas MacVittie and Miles Kendrick.

During fall camp there have been several quarterbacks mentioned by Les Miles including Miles Fallin and true freshman Jalon Daniels.

Both Kendrick and MaVittie have seen limited snaps in Big 12 competition. Kendrick played in four games in 2018 before taking a redshirt. He left in the first conference game against Baylor and never returned.

Miles has seen leadership from both players and likes how offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon has handled them.

“I see leadership out of both guys,” Miles said. “I see the ability to run the offense, out of both guys. So, I think it's probably, as much as anything, a compliment to how hard both of those men have worked.

“I think Dearmon's done a great job preparing them, giving them an opportunity for a threshold play and performance. I still enjoy the fact that we'll have two, real, quality quarterbacks.”

Whoever wins the job will have the advantage against Coastal Carolina. Although Miles didn’t say it as a guarantee, he made it sound like the plan is to stay with one quarterback.

“I think the advantage will be with the guy that we put on the field,” he said. “That will stay that way. Yeah, there's some opportunities for us to play both quarterbacks, but I don't know that that's necessarily in the works at this time.”