JayhawkSlant - Les Miles gives update on quarterback, injuries

Les Miles gave the latest injury updates and it isn’t clear if Jalon Daniels will be back for the Jayhawks next game against West Virginia.

But the news on running back Pooka Williams is more positive.

“Pooka is a little nicked, but he practiced today, and we expect him to practice and play, so that's the good news,” Miles said.

Two weeks ago, the staff made a decision to make Daniels their top quarterback. The true freshman got the start against Baylor and the next week versus Oklahoma State. An injury forced him to miss most of the game against the Cowboys.

He was sacked by Calvin Bundage near the end of the first quarter and never returned.

“We expect that it might take him a bit to get back, but we enjoy him,” Miles said. “He's going to be a future for us. He's a guy that can throw the football and a guy that can run the football. We know what we have there, and we can't wait to get him back.”