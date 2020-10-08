JayhawkSlant - Les Miles gives update on quarterback, injuries

Les Miles gives update on quarterback, injuries
Les Miles gave the latest injury updates and it isn’t clear if Jalon Daniels will be back for the Jayhawks next game against West Virginia.
But the news on running back Pooka Williams is more positive.
“Pooka is a little nicked, but he practiced today, and we expect him to practice and play, so that's the good news,” Miles said.
Two weeks ago, the staff made a decision to make Daniels their top quarterback. The true freshman got the start against Baylor and the next week versus Oklahoma State. An injury forced him to miss most of the game against the Cowboys.
He was sacked by Calvin Bundage near the end of the first quarter and never returned.
“We expect that it might take him a bit to get back, but we enjoy him,” Miles said. “He's going to be a future for us. He's a guy that can throw the football and a guy that can run the football. We know what we have there, and we can't wait to get him back.”
There are still more injury questions at the quarterback position. Thomas MacVittie started the first game, but left after sustaining an injury to his shoulder. His status over the bye week and heading into West Virginia game is also up in the air. He wasn’t available for the Oklahoma State game.
“Well, he wants to be back in,” Miles said of MacVittie. “He's pushing the envelope and he’s healing. It's his shoulder, but he is a special young guy. He sees his future, wants to compete. He has a nick, but he's going to take care of it and I'm for him.”
All signs point to Miles Kendrick as the quarterback taking most of the reps in practice. Miles did mention Miles Fallin during his radio show, who started the year as the fourth-string quarterback. If MacVittie isn’t ready to play against the Mountaineers Fallin will be the back-up to Kendrick.
The Jayhawks have used three quarterbacks this year and Kendrick has attempted the most passes. He’s 26-of-43 for 246 yards, with two interceptions, and two touchdowns.
Miles liked what he saw from Kendrick at Wednesday’s practice.
“Obviously, it was Miles Kendrick as a replacement (to Daniels), but he is still tremendous,” Miles said. “I want you know something, Miles Kendrick, the way he played tonight at practice, we had a great practice. I mean, our football team wants to play and is looking to be competitive just as soon as they can.”