JayhawkSlant - Les Miles has a "gem" in Ben Iannacchione

Les Miles has a "gem" in Ben Iannacchione
In late January, the Kansas football players returned to campus and started working out with Ben Iannacchione and his strength staff.
Normally one wouldn’t think twice because that is standard operating procedure. But last season there wasn’t anything normal about strength and conditioning.
Covid changed it all.
Ben Iannacchione was hired in early January of 2020. He was the strength and conditioning coordinator at Wyoming and before that he worked for Les Miles at LSU. He was the Associate Strength and Conditioning director at LSU.
Just as the strength and conditioning program was getting started under Iannacchione, it abruptly stopped in March due to the pandemic. The players didn’t return until June to resume their workouts. Then there was another pause in June due to testing protocols.
That made it difficult on the Kansas program since a lot of the players were underclassmen. Many had never been through a college strength program or experienced a full year of it.
“If you look at players like DaJon Terry, Marcus Harris, Kenny Logan, and Mason Fairchild, guys like that, you're looking at guys that really had no spring,” Miles told Jayhawk Slant in a phone interview. “They really developed extremely well, even though they didn't have a spring. And I think that they will develop more."
No school had a roster younger in 2020 than the Jayhawks. Due to the pandemic many of them didn’t have the benefit of a strength and conditioning program. The early word coming out of the program is the work has started and the workouts have been intense.
There is a saying in college football the strength and conditioning staff may be the most important unit because they spend more time with the players than any other coach.
Miles was able to hire Iannacchione because of the relationship they built at LSU. This is an important off-season for the program and especially the young players. Miles has confidence in Iannacchione and his staff.
“Ben Iannacchione is a guy who understands that he is one of two people that coach the entire team, and he knows how important his job is,” Miles said. “Ben and I have talked about how we're going to handle it, and it's going to be a come and get it.
“Let's see if we can put this thing (the pandemic) behind us and fight like hell. Ben is a gem. Ben is a guy that likes players, but he's going to make sure that they tow the rope and make sure that they get bigger, faster and stronger. And I think we are.”