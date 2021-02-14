JayhawkSlant - Les Miles has a "gem" in Ben Iannacchione

In late January, the Kansas football players returned to campus and started working out with Ben Iannacchione and his strength staff.

Normally one wouldn’t think twice because that is standard operating procedure. But last season there wasn’t anything normal about strength and conditioning.

Covid changed it all.

Ben Iannacchione was hired in early January of 2020. He was the strength and conditioning coordinator at Wyoming and before that he worked for Les Miles at LSU. He was the Associate Strength and Conditioning director at LSU.

Just as the strength and conditioning program was getting started under Iannacchione, it abruptly stopped in March due to the pandemic. The players didn’t return until June to resume their workouts. Then there was another pause in June due to testing protocols.

That made it difficult on the Kansas program since a lot of the players were underclassmen. Many had never been through a college strength program or experienced a full year of it.

“If you look at players like DaJon Terry, Marcus Harris, Kenny Logan, and Mason Fairchild, guys like that, you're looking at guys that really had no spring,” Miles told Jayhawk Slant in a phone interview. “They really developed extremely well, even though they didn't have a spring. And I think that they will develop more."