The Jayhawks completed a scrimmage on Tuesday morning after closely monitoring the weather with heat advisories coming into play. The heat didn’t slow down Khalil Herbert who rushed for 70 yards on six carries. “I didn't want to quite get 10 carries for him, because Khalil is going to play a lot of football as we get going,” Miles said. Kwamie Lassiter had three catches for 100 yards and Stephon Robinson added five more for 50 yards. Miles said he saw good things from the defense as well.

Miles likes a lot more positions than just the running backs

Running backs not only strength of team

The running backs are expected to be the strength of the team and Miles was asked if he felt that way. “I think my offensive line will potentially be, at the right time in the season, say early in the season, one of the better offensive lines in the country,” he said. “Put it this way, before I say country, that may have been a little strong, but very talented, very capable, and I like them.” Across from the offensive line Miles also likes what he sees from the defense. Up front they lost several players from last year, but Miles believes they will be a strong point. “I think our defensive line potentially is another strength of the team,” he said. “I think the linebackers' speed would be good and the secondary. I think our specialists are special. This is going to be a team that can play offense, defense, special teams, and play it in a dominant fashion, so now we have to get there. I'm not saying we're there yet, but we're down the road from there.”

Miles has seen the culture change with other programs he's been with

There has been a lot of talk about building a culture since Miles arrived in Lawrence. He has been a part of other programs that saw a turn-around and both were teams in the same conference as Kansas. Miles has seen the progress with his program and said he wouldn’t bet against the Jayhawks. He doesn’t know how long it will take but he has experienced it and knows what it looks like. “Bill McCartney at Colorado took a second year, and then a third year,” he said. “Then, I think in the fourth year, he won a national championship. I was fortunate to be on his staff. At Oklahoma State, I think there were a couple of really big wins in the first year, and a couple of big wins in the second year, and bowl games thereafter. I don't know exactly the timetable, but I'd bet on us, one way, or the other.”

Potter, Fairchild, Terry all get mentions as true freshmen looking good

Miles talked about three, true freshmen who are standing out in fall camp. Although there are others, today he focused on three names. Gavin Potter has been mentioned several times and last week Miles brought Mason Fairchild in the conversation. Potter is an all-state linebacker from Oklahoma. Fairchild is an all-state tight end from Andale. Defensive tackle Dajon Terry has been talked about a lot in fall camp. “Gavin Potter is going to play a lot of football, so get used to seeing him,” Miles said. “Being around him, he runs well, and he'll hit you. He likes to play, and he's got a smile on his face when he does hard things, and that's a key piece. “Mason Fairchild is going to be something special too. He can run, catch, and blocks well. I think he's going to be somebody that the Kansas faithful will enjoy. He's (Terry) is going to take centers in every league, and give them headaches.”

Miles has used Bowen's opinion on players, program