Les Miles impressed with several position groups
The Jayhawks completed a scrimmage on Tuesday morning after closely monitoring the weather with heat advisories coming into play.
The heat didn’t slow down Khalil Herbert who rushed for 70 yards on six carries.
“I didn't want to quite get 10 carries for him, because Khalil is going to play a lot of football as we get going,” Miles said.
Kwamie Lassiter had three catches for 100 yards and Stephon Robinson added five more for 50 yards. Miles said he saw good things from the defense as well.
Running backs not only strength of team
The running backs are expected to be the strength of the team and Miles was asked if he felt that way.
“I think my offensive line will potentially be, at the right time in the season, say early in the season, one of the better offensive lines in the country,” he said. “Put it this way, before I say country, that may have been a little strong, but very talented, very capable, and I like them.”
Across from the offensive line Miles also likes what he sees from the defense. Up front they lost several players from last year, but Miles believes they will be a strong point.
“I think our defensive line potentially is another strength of the team,” he said. “I think the linebackers' speed would be good and the secondary. I think our specialists are special. This is going to be a team that can play offense, defense, special teams, and play it in a dominant fashion, so now we have to get there. I'm not saying we're there yet, but we're down the road from there.”
Miles has seen the culture change with other programs he's been with
There has been a lot of talk about building a culture since Miles arrived in Lawrence. He has been a part of other programs that saw a turn-around and both were teams in the same conference as Kansas.
Miles has seen the progress with his program and said he wouldn’t bet against the Jayhawks. He doesn’t know how long it will take but he has experienced it and knows what it looks like.
“Bill McCartney at Colorado took a second year, and then a third year,” he said. “Then, I think in the fourth year, he won a national championship. I was fortunate to be on his staff. At Oklahoma State, I think there were a couple of really big wins in the first year, and a couple of big wins in the second year, and bowl games thereafter. I don't know exactly the timetable, but I'd bet on us, one way, or the other.”
Potter, Fairchild, Terry all get mentions as true freshmen looking good
Miles talked about three, true freshmen who are standing out in fall camp. Although there are others, today he focused on three names.
Gavin Potter has been mentioned several times and last week Miles brought Mason Fairchild in the conversation. Potter is an all-state linebacker from Oklahoma. Fairchild is an all-state tight end from Andale.
Defensive tackle Dajon Terry has been talked about a lot in fall camp.
“Gavin Potter is going to play a lot of football, so get used to seeing him,” Miles said. “Being around him, he runs well, and he'll hit you. He likes to play, and he's got a smile on his face when he does hard things, and that's a key piece.
“Mason Fairchild is going to be something special too. He can run, catch, and blocks well. I think he's going to be somebody that the Kansas faithful will enjoy. He's (Terry) is going to take centers in every league, and give them headaches.”
Miles has used Bowen's opinion on players, program
Kansas safeties coach Clint Bowen has been around the program for a long time. He was a player on Glen Mason’s teams that went to a bowl game and coached on several different staffs.
He has seen the good and bad of Kansas football and Miles will use Bowen from time-to-time to his advantage when analyzing the program.
“He's invaluable that way,” Miles said. “He talks about this coach, that coach, this coach, and where we're at. That makes a tremendous difference. I ask him about players. Specifically, I will go around the room, and visit with each guy about where your player is, and where your room is, and how are you progressing? I'll take that to Clint, and say, "What do you think?"
“Because he's seen them in the years before, and now, he's seen them mature, or not mature, it could make a difference. His opinion has been very, very right on. I've enjoyed having a colleague that can give me that kind of insight on my team.”