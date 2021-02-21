JayhawkSlant - Les Miles is building the roster the right way

Les Miles is building the roster the right way
The hardcore Kansas fans know one of the most known issues with the football program has been maintaining the roster and keeping the numbers balanced.
To put it simply, it has been a problem and it has dated back starting eight years ago.
There are a lot of challenges coaches face at Kansas. One of them is to try and find a way to win quick. Because Kansas has a history of making coaching changes way too often. Finding consistency has been hard as well as continuity. Systems are always changing. Recruiting too many junior college players and transfers makes the roster top-heavy.
Kansas football has experienced all of these things over the years and it has caused a snowball effect that latest years and years.
New offensive coordinator Mike DeBord has been in a similar situation at Indiana that carries some of the same characteristics as Kansas. The football tradition hasn’t been consistent over decades. It is viewed as a basketball school.
DeBord went to Indiana with Tom Allen after he took over as the head coach. DeBord spent two years with Allen helping get the program established as the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Allen didn’t take shortcuts much like Les Miles hasn’t at Kansas.
“When we went at Indiana when Tom Allen took over, he knew where he wanted that program to go,” DeBord said. “And it did, just like Les. What I love about Les is he hasn't panicked here. He hasn't panicked.
“Some people would panic and go, and all of a sudden go, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve got to go get a full class of junior college kids.’ He hasn't done that. He's staying the course. Tom Allen took over a better program at that point then what Les did. But yet, Tom Allen is staying the course year by year by year.”
As spring football creeps within a month from starting I started doing an analysis of the roster. For the first time in years, there is some promise in the future of KU football. There are a lot of young players in the program who took some lumps as freshmen and sophomores. But they will get better.
They will improve in the strength and conditioning program. They will get bigger, stronger, and faster.
Miles has now taken two classes full of high school football players. That’s when the program went to new levels for Mark Mangino. He hit on several high school recruits that gave Kansas one of the best spans in the history of the program.
Mangino played several freshmen who looked out of place their first year. Their second year they got a feeling of what it took to play in the Big 12. And by their junior years many of them were successful players.
Staying the course is the key for Kansas. It was one aspect that attracted DeBord to take the job.
“We played a lot of young kids that and now they're reaping all the benefits from now,” DeBord said of Indiana. “I see so much similarity in what we were going through at Indiana. And now what coach Miles is going through.
“What I love is neither coach panicked, and they're not going to panic. They're staying the course. You're going to take some lumps. You're going to get hit in the head a couple times. That's okay. Stay the course and you'll finish the way you want to finish.”