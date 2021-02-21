JayhawkSlant - Les Miles is building the roster the right way

The hardcore Kansas fans know one of the most known issues with the football program has been maintaining the roster and keeping the numbers balanced.

To put it simply, it has been a problem and it has dated back starting eight years ago.

There are a lot of challenges coaches face at Kansas. One of them is to try and find a way to win quick. Because Kansas has a history of making coaching changes way too often. Finding consistency has been hard as well as continuity. Systems are always changing. Recruiting too many junior college players and transfers makes the roster top-heavy.

Kansas football has experienced all of these things over the years and it has caused a snowball effect that latest years and years.

New offensive coordinator Mike DeBord has been in a similar situation at Indiana that carries some of the same characteristics as Kansas. The football tradition hasn’t been consistent over decades. It is viewed as a basketball school.

DeBord went to Indiana with Tom Allen after he took over as the head coach. DeBord spent two years with Allen helping get the program established as the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Allen didn’t take shortcuts much like Les Miles hasn’t at Kansas.

“When we went at Indiana when Tom Allen took over, he knew where he wanted that program to go,” DeBord said. “And it did, just like Les. What I love about Les is he hasn't panicked here. He hasn't panicked.

“Some people would panic and go, and all of a sudden go, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve got to go get a full class of junior college kids.’ He hasn't done that. He's staying the course. Tom Allen took over a better program at that point then what Les did. But yet, Tom Allen is staying the course year by year by year.”