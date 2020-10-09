JayhawkSlant - Les Miles likes effort from the defense

“But they played their hearts out. And for me, that's what I need to have, and we're going to have guys that will step in front of them in recruiting and we have a path, and that path is one that we're going to look forward to.”

“The defense really played extremely well,” Miles said. “I mean if we maintain the ball (on offense), and if we score and move the ball modestly, I think we're right in it and playing for victory in the backend of the game.

Kansas head coach Les Miles liked the fight he saw from his defense at times during the game.

From there the defense stiffened and forced Oklahoma State to kick a field goal. On the next possession they forced a punt after giving up a first down.

The Kansas defense showed a promising start to the game against Oklahoma State. On the opening drive the Cowboys moved the ball to Kansas four-yard line and had first and goal.

Going into the year the Kansas coaches knew some new players would have to step up. They lost several starters from the 2019 roster who had a lot of experience.

The Jayhawks have turned to two, true freshmen at cornerbacks to get a lot of snaps in Karon Prunty and Duece Mayberry.

“I like the idea that they're getting those reps,” Miles said. “Karon Prunty is a going to be a great player. He’s a legitimate, big time player. And it's when you can turn and get a young man ready to play and he can play the game as well as Karon Prunty, then I'm just saying he's done something special. And we expect that he and Mayberry would both play that style of football.”

Miles also likes what he has seen from young players on the defensive line. Against Oklahoma State, DaJon Terry and Marcus Harris combined for seven tackles and Terry recorded a sack.

“Guys like Terry and some of those defensive linemen just made plays,” Miles said. “And really, it wasn't even the guy that replaced the starter. It was a guy that had the opportunity to work within his position to help the team. And you saw that style from Harris. You saw his play and our guys are going to be a talented group. That being said, they're going to continue to grow and continue to grow, and we're going to be happy to see them.”

One player who did return from last year is Davon Ferguson, who recorded 11 tackles against Oklahoma State and made several open field tackles.

“He is the kind of guy that was going to make those kinds of plays and have those kinds of nights,” Miles said. “We just didn't know how soon. And now he's ready and ready to take the field and do the things that he's supposed to do. Davon Ferguson is special. He's got great speed and he's a violent player.”