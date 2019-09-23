As Les Miles installs his systems and gets the culture the way he wants it, there might be improvement without wins to show. That has happened in the past with other Kansas coaches in the same situation. But it still doesn't making losing any easier. "The issue of improving and falling short in victories is something that we're dealing with," Miles said. "Improving is certainly important. It's something that needs to happen, but it's also important that it finishes with victory." The Jayhawks loss their conference opener at home on Saturday to West Virginia in a close game. They felt they played well enough to win but have to move on. "Our guys understand that," Miles said. "It's a difficult pill to swallow when you think you've played well enough that should things have happened, you could have won that game. So we come to this room, we admit we played well, we admit we didn't play well enough, take a deep breath, get after this TCU team."

Miles wants to see the improvement turn into wins

A rewind from the West Virginia game

After the game Miles said West Virginia controlled the time of possession and he stayed with the same story on Tuesday. "We didn't have the ball," Miles said. "I think we were 4 of 10 in third downs, and we did not keep the ball. We lost time of possession: 30-some for them and 19-some for us. That, for the most part, stopped us right away." After watching the film Miles said they also could have run more plays to the outside. "We probably pushed the ball on the interior one too many times," he said. "We should have been using the opportunity to get on the perimeter against this team."

The latest update on injuries

Last week tight end James Sosinski didn't play. He is likely to be ready for the TCU game. " I think he will be available early this week," Miles said. "We plan on taking him to Dallas and plan on his pieces being added to the game plan." There isn't any concrete news on Dru Prox who left the game against West Virginia and didn't return. Prox is leading the team in tackles. "I am told that it is not a terribly serious issue, and I can't comment extensively," Miles said about Prox.

Parchment named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Week