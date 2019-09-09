After the loss to Coastal Carolina, Les Miles said they would need to evaluate the game film and make decisions on the quarterback. And the answer is staying with Carter Stanley. "He was guilty of trying to make plays, okay, and it's the right thing, and it's absolutely the wrong thing," Miles said. "In this instance he made a couple mistakes. I think he's a guy that's accountable. I think he'll step in and with opportunity play well. I'm not going to make a change at this time." Stanley had chances to run against Coastal Carolina and had open field when he got outside the pocket. Those are some of the things Miles would like to see him improve. "He can extend things with his feet and really should have done that a little bit more," Miles said. "He could have gone and got a couple first downs, and those are things that he's very comfortable doing. It's just awareness."

Miles said the offensive and defensive lines will get a test with Boston College

Boston College will present a challenge for KU defense

The Kansas defense has played well enough to limit teams like Indiana State and Coastal Carolina. The Boston College offense will be their toughest test of the year and they are going to have to play a physical style. The Eagles feature one of the best running backs in the country in A.J. Dillon who is 6-foot tall and 250 pounds. Things don't get any easier when they bring in their back-up David Bailey who is 6-foot-1, 240 pounds. "Well, we've got to get numbers to the ball and making sure that we match their intensity and play physical football ourselves," Miles said. "We have some advantages. We'd like to play on the advantage side of things."

Offensive line is settling in