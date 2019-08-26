Les Miles on depth chart, QB position, Indiana State
Les Miles released his first depth chart of the season and it didn't give any clues who will be under center when they play Indiana State.
Carter Stanley and Thomas MacVittie were listed at the top with an "OR" next their name meaning the competition is still ongoing.
In a perfect situation Miles wants one quarterback who can run with the first team.
"What you want to do is give every rep you can to the starter," he said. "The good news is we've been in this rotation for some time, and it's allowed us to look at and verify over time who the best quarterback was and/or is.
"So you weigh the differences in getting somebody all the reps or really defining who the best quarterback is."
The battle is still between Stanley and MacVittie with Manny Miles coming in behind them. The two bring different traits to the position.
"Different skill set," Miles said. "You put a guy on the field that can throw it, run it. You put a guy on the field that can throw it, run it faster, and there's some things you do with those guys that we haven't done thus far. So we're looking at that."
No QB controversy at Indiana State
The Jayhawks are only a 4.5 point favorite heading into the game and one reason is Indiana State quarterback Ryan Boyle. Last year he was the Missouri Valley Newcomer of the Year.
He threw for 1620 yards and ran for another 600. The Indiana State offense returns 10 starters that averaged over 31 points a game last season.
"The quarterback is the leader and has the ability to throw the ball and he does and can pull it down and run," Miles said. "So he's the trigger man and he's pretty talented."
That feel of getting back on the sidelines
The last time Les Miles led his team on a football field was September 24 against Auburn. Close to three years later he will return to the sidelines to coach the Jayhawks in their first game of the 2019 season.
After being a head coach for 15 years Miles believes he will quickly regain the feeling.
"I've done this before," he said. "So there will be some recall, but I'll enjoy it. I think it's an honor. Any time you take the field you represent a really quality football team and a group of men that have really sacrificed to put themselves in a position to play really quality football, big-time come-after-you football. And I think that's what will happen."
Other depth chart topics
One of the position battles that caught the media's attention when the depth chart came out was Kyle Mayberry earning the start over Corione Harris. Last year Harris started nine games at corner as a true freshman.
"I think Kyle has had a really good camp," Miles said. "I think Corione Harris is also going to play a lot of football. I think it's certainly a decision, but I think it's also one that revisits after games. But don't get me wrong. Kyle's had a very strong camp."
The left side of the line is settled with Hakeem Adenini and Malik Clark. But from center to right tackle the depth chart left a lot of questions. Those position battles will likely continue through game week.
"I have to be honest with you I think our line is going to get comfortable in that spot," Miles said. "I guess what I'm saying is I think those guys are talented and they're going to play a lot of football."