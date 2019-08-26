Les Miles released his first depth chart of the season and it didn't give any clues who will be under center when they play Indiana State.

Carter Stanley and Thomas MacVittie were listed at the top with an "OR" next their name meaning the competition is still ongoing.

In a perfect situation Miles wants one quarterback who can run with the first team.

"What you want to do is give every rep you can to the starter," he said. "The good news is we've been in this rotation for some time, and it's allowed us to look at and verify over time who the best quarterback was and/or is.

"So you weigh the differences in getting somebody all the reps or really defining who the best quarterback is."

The battle is still between Stanley and MacVittie with Manny Miles coming in behind them. The two bring different traits to the position.

"Different skill set," Miles said. "You put a guy on the field that can throw it, run it. You put a guy on the field that can throw it, run it faster, and there's some things you do with those guys that we haven't done thus far. So we're looking at that."