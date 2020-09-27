JayhawkSlant - Les Miles on Jalon Daniels, QB position moving forward

For their first road game and coming off a bye-week, the Kansas coaching staff went with true freshman Jalon Daniels as the starting quarterback.

Daniels, who arrived on campus in late June, showed the coaches during the extra week off he was ready to start.

“You probably saw his arm,” Kansas coach Les Miles said after the game. “But, you didn't see the highlights of his arm. We know the highlights and that he is capable of producing. So, I mean, that's why we started him.”

Daniels finished the game 19-of-33 for 159 yards and he also carried the ball 14 times for 23 yards. He was sacked four times and hurried three more and had to scramble several times. Daniels showed the ability to escape pressure and took several shots from Baylor defenders.

“We're not going to play with just that one dimensional quarterback,” Miles said. “What we're going to do is we're going to make that man, just what we anticipate he can be. And that is talented at both run and pass and a guy who's got leadership and can step in and do some special things. I'm not displeased with him in anyway.”