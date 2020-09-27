JayhawkSlant - Les Miles on Jalon Daniels, QB position moving forward

Les Miles on Jalon Daniels, QB position moving forward
For their first road game and coming off a bye-week, the Kansas coaching staff went with true freshman Jalon Daniels as the starting quarterback.
Daniels, who arrived on campus in late June, showed the coaches during the extra week off he was ready to start.
“You probably saw his arm,” Kansas coach Les Miles said after the game. “But, you didn't see the highlights of his arm. We know the highlights and that he is capable of producing. So, I mean, that's why we started him.”
Daniels finished the game 19-of-33 for 159 yards and he also carried the ball 14 times for 23 yards. He was sacked four times and hurried three more and had to scramble several times. Daniels showed the ability to escape pressure and took several shots from Baylor defenders.
“We're not going to play with just that one dimensional quarterback,” Miles said. “What we're going to do is we're going to make that man, just what we anticipate he can be. And that is talented at both run and pass and a guy who's got leadership and can step in and do some special things. I'm not displeased with him in anyway.”
The Jayhawks have played three quarterbacks this season and all of them have the ability to run. That’s important for Miles when looking at traits for his quarterback.
After the game he said Daniels showed them he has that strength in his skill set.
“I think Jalon probably showed us his ability to run in as much as anything today,” Miles said. “What he does is he pulls it down and he runs and shows everybody in the stadium that he's an athlete and strong and capable.”
In the first game against Coastal Carolina, Thomas MacVittie and Miles Kendrick took most of the snaps. Daniels didn’t enter the game until late in the fourth quarter.
Miles confirmed after the game MacVittie wasn’t available to play. He left the Coastal Carolina game with an injury. Kendrick played most of the second half against Coastal Carolina leading the team on two scoring drives.
The coaches will meet on Sunday and talk about the next move for the quarterback competition. Miles was asked if they will stick with Daniels.
“I'm going to meet with the staff (Sunday) and we're going to look at this film and we're going to go through it and kind of rethink some of the decisions that we made,” he said. “And I think we could certainly give him the chance to have a good quality week practice and make the difference. And we might give Miles Kendrick an opportunity to, we might rethink that.”