The Kansas offense is going to get a boost this weekend when preseason All-Big 12 running back Pooka Williams returns to action. Williams sat out the first game against Indiana State serving a one-game suspension. Les Miles confirmed earlier today at his press conference Williams will be on the field. “We'll have to integrate him into the team again, and I yet I suspect he'll give us some Pooka plays,” Miles said. “We're looking forward to having him back, I can tell you that. He's enjoyed by his teammates. We'll enjoy him in the huddle; we'll enjoy him eating; we'll enjoy that man.” Williams returned to the team after missing spring football and summer workouts with the team. Miles doesn’t expect him to be far behind and there won’t be any rust on his game. “I think he's played a lot of football in the meantime,” Miles said.

Pooka will return against Coastal Carolina (AP)

Jayhawks show a hurry-up, no-huddle approach at times

In the preseason Miles told the media they should be ready to see huddles and a physical style of football. That’s what made Miles teams successful at LSU along with some balance. In the opener against Indiana State the Jayhawks ran several plays that didn’t have a huddle and were in a hurry-up fashion. “Well, that's the right stuff as far as I'm concerned,” he said. “I enjoyed change of pace tempo. I enjoyed the fullback and the tight end you put in the game. It gives you differing ways to attack an opponent, again.”

Jayhawks weren't holding any secrets back on offense

When a Power Five school faces an FCS opponent in week one there is always talk about being vanilla. Maybe holding back some of the playbook for other teams. Miles said what you saw against Indiana State is similar to what they will go with as an offensive scheme. The big thing they will work on is fine-tuning the offense and fixing some of the mistakes. “Yeah, we have some things that we might play a little differently,” he said. “But I think it will look very similar to what we just played. I don't think it'll be that different.” The old saying goes you see the most improvement from week one to week two, and that’s what Miles hopes to see in his offense. “As we go forward, this is the kind of game where it wasn't perfect, but certainly it was victory,” Miles said. “This is early enough in the season where our guys will look at that film and go, we can be better, and when they say that we can be better and we can improve, that's what we need to hear. A great coach whose name I don't know said that after week one, it's about a 20 percent improvement for week two, and I find that to be true.”

Miles has dealt with hurricane weather like Coastal Carolina is this week