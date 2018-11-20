New Kansas head football coach Les Miles has been plugging away on the phone lines in his first two days on the job. On Tuesday night Miles reached to local prospect Jayden Russell to inform he has a scholarship offer.

“I talked to Coach Miles tonight and he said he likes what he saw from me on film,” Russell said. “He talked to me about where he sees me playing at the next level and where would I play if I went there.”

Russell is one of the top uncommitted targets in the Kansas City area and holds multiple offers. At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds Russell could project to several positions and that’s one thing Miles talked to him about.

“He liked how big I am and sees me as a safety or a big corner,” Russell said. “He said I could be a linebacker and he might put me at safety depending on my body grows.”

Miles also spoke to Russell’s family on the phone and the possibility of an in-home visit.

“I don’t know what they exactly talked about but they're pretty excited,” Russell said of his family. “They're pretty excited what he had to say. He said he wanted to get to know them better and wants to meet them face to face.”

In the upcoming days Miles is expected to make an in-home visit with Russell and his family. During that time Russell said he will talk about setting up an official.

“I want to wait for the in-home visit but when that happens I will talk to him about a visit,” Russell said. “I’m pretty sure I will take an official visit there.”

This weekend St. Thomas Aquinas will face Wichita Northwest for the 5A state title. Once the season is over Russell said he will turn his attention to recruiting.