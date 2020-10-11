JayhawkSlant - Les Miles releases update in video message

Kansas head coach released a video Sunday night with an update to his health. Miles tested positive for Covid-19, which was announced on Thursday.

“I just want to thank you for your prayers and support as I fight through this virus,” Miles said. “I am quarantined in my house and my health is pretty good. And I'm very thankful for that.

Although Miles isn’t coaching, he is still participating in team meetings virtually and working on the next opponent.

“Our football team is in good hands I'm still able to get to zoom meetings as we prepare our West Virginia game plan,” Miles said. “I can't wait to get back to our players in our coaches as soon as it is safe to do so.”

He ended the video, “Stay safe and Rock Chalk Jayhawk.”