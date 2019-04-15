“And I looked at first years at other places. I think more talented here in my first year, if I had to go back and look at other opportunities that I had to be head coach. I think we could be more talented here in my first year.”

“It's very difficult to predict we're going win this many, and I've never taken the field where I didn't believe that I could win,” Miles said. “I think that this team here has a similar quality, and I think if we connect there, that'll be a nice spot for us.

Now that he’s had a chance to see the Jayhawks through a full spring, he believes the talent on this team is right up where it was in the first year of the other programs.

Les Miles has won a lot of football games and he has coached at two places that have experienced a lot of success in Oklahoma State and LSU.

That could be a great sign for the Jayhawks. In Miles first year at LSU he won the SEC West finishing with a 10-1 record.

After 15 practices in the books Miles likes the improvement he saw in the spring, and also what the Jayhawks will add to the roster in the summer. He was asked where this team stacks up compared to what he thought it would be when he took over.

“I think that this group is more talented than I would have expected,” Miles said. “I think you'll find that offensively, we've improved, and we've improved our personnel. I think that defensively we're going to add four or five guys to our roster at the beginning of the year and those guys are really good. So we're going to have an improved team. I think what we'll add to the guys that we had will be advantages for us.”

The next phase is moving into the strength and conditioning and summer workouts. Miles thinks the team will improve a lot over the summer in the weight room.

“I think our guys realize the things that they need to do,” he said. “Be more physical, work hard, to play with the best team on the field. I think we're still getting there. I think our culture will kind of grow. I think that they'll understand what we need to do, and I think there'll be proper steps. I think the summer's going to be a key for this fall. I like where we're at now.”

One of the hot topics with any program coming out of spring football is the quarterback situation. Miles said they aren’t going to name a starter but did mention two names who appear to be at the top.

“I think MacVittie might have an edge, if an edge, and Carter Stanley's right there,” Miles said. “From that point forward, they are really some good guys that can step in and play well in games. So, I'm not really ready to name anybody.”