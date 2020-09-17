JayhawkSlant - Les Miles says the offense will make big plays and score

“We think that Miles Kendrick, same exact style of guy only, just not quite as tall, but still, we're going to have quarterbacks that can play, and it was evident with the positive plays that you saw.”

“I think Thomas MacVittie, is the guy that understands the offense,” Miles said. “He certainly has a future at quarterback. Jalon Daniels is going to be a fast, really heads-up player. He's out of California and a very talented quarterback prospect.

When asked on Hawk Talk how the quarterback rotation would go Miles brought up all three players.

MacVittie would leave the game after getting “nicked” up and gave way to Kendrick. Late in the fourth quarter true freshman Jalon Daniels entered the game.

The Jayhawks played three quarterbacks against Coastal Carolina last Saturday. Thomas MacVittie got the start with Mile Kendrick behind him taking a few series.

MacVittie was 5-of-9 for 20 yards and Kendrick ended taking over going 15-of-24 for 156 including two touchdowns and an interception. Daniels came in late and threw two passes completing one.

Miles said they used a hard, grading system when they evaluated quarterbacks.

“They were in the 50-plus, because we grade them hard,” Miles said. “Because they're going to be really good and they're going to give us great effort. We just need to tell them where that is. And that's what you do when you grade with a little stiffness.”

The team practiced on Monday and Tuesday and will have another today. Miles didn’t give any hints who the starter would be and didn’t say if they would use a multiple-quarterback system for Baylor.

“We're not going to manufacture another offense,” Miles said “This is a very technically capable offense. We just have to get them to read their thing. Several times, one of the quarterbacks just did not read the play as it was supposed to be read. If you want to run into somebody, you keep it, and then if he's not there, you give it. We made a couple of those mistakes. Those are things that are first-game issues.”

On the show Miles touched on how a team shows improvement from week one to week two. He believes the offense is still capable of putting up points.

“The offense is going to score, and I think there's a lot of people that ride that bench line and make sure that the right things are being done,” he said. “We're a dangerous group. We really are and we just have to continue to play, be consistent, and we will make big plays, and we will score.”