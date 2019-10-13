“Coach Miles sets the tone with everything we do, his energy and his excitement and his commitment to recruiting,” Hecklinski said. “It's building a program, and that program is built a lot of different ways. And the one thing being around coach that I've learned is leave no stone unturned.”

Nobody was expecting Kansas to reel in 26 commitments before the beginning of the football season. Recruiting coordinator Jeff Hecklinksi said it all starts with Miles and his attention to detail.

The Kansas recruiting class has been holding steady in the national Top 30 since the summer. What the staff has been able to accomplish is one of the surprises on the recruiting trail.

The staff has looked everywhere for recruits. Of their 26 listed commitments, 12 have come from different states.

“It (recruiting) is truly the beginning of all of our staff meetings every day,” Hecklinski said. “Recruiting and what are we doing, how are we going to build this program, and how are we building the foundation of this program and putting it in position to have continual success.”

This is by far the fastest any Kansas staff has ever landed over 20 commitments. The staff had a successful summer that led to the good start and numbers.

Some of that goes directly back to Miles who brings name recognition to the program parents and recruits are familiar with.

“I've been fortunate to be around a lot of really good head coaches,” Hecklinski said. “To be honest with you, he recruits at a different level.”

It has also been a team effort from the coaching staff and people on the inside. After Miles was hired, he was given the resources by athletic director Jeff Long to build a solid foundation of individuals who work on recruiting every day.

Miles spends a lot of time working with the recruits himself, which doesn’t always happen with a head coach.

“You talk about being on the phone with recruits, we stop everything when a recruit calls, regardless of who it is and regardless of who's recruit it is or where he's from,” Hecklinski said. “I've seen coach disappear into his office and an hour later look in and he’s still talking to the same recruit.”

Having a head coach devote the efforts into recruiting makes Hecklinski’s job easier because the importance is coming from the top. He’s had fun watching Miles develop relationships with recruits and the amount of help he gives the staff.

“He is definitely a people person and loves to be around people,” Hecklinski said. “How he can engage and grab their attention immediately is really unique and it's fun to watch.”