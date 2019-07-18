“I think Les Miles is a big reason for the quick start for Kansas in recruiting and additional interest from players in many states,” Farrell said. “He’s an elite recruiter, he’s a big name and I can see him selling an attractive vision to recruits for the future of Kansas football.”

Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell isn’t surprised with the early start the Jayhawks have seen this summer. He’s familiar with Miles’ work at LSU and has taken it to Kansas.

Before July started the Jayhawks were sitting at 21 commitments and a recruiting class that peaked as high as 17 in the nation. The class is currently ranked in the Top 25. They only trail Oklahoma in the Big 12 rankings with a lot of movement that will take place before December.

The Kansas staff is looking to finish out a successful summer of recruiting unlike any other we’ve seen in Lawrence.

The Kansas staff quickly built their commitment list after a large visit weekend in late June. They used official visits to bring in a double-digit amount of recruits the weekend of June 20. They also hosted a group of unofficial visitors the same time.

Sam Spiegelman, a regional analyst, is very familiar with Miles’ recruiting ability. He’s covered LSU and currently oversees the recruiting of players in Texas and Louisiana. Those are two key areas for the Jayhawks outside of local recruits.

“The summertime was always critical to Miles’ success in Baton Rouge when he had a chance to test out prospects in camp settings,” Spiegelman said. “Now at Kansas, Miles is trending again. He’s plucking talented defensive linemen and speedy receivers and defensive backs as he assembles a roster comparable to what he competed for national titles with at LSU.”

When you look back over the history of Kansas recruiting, some of the most productive players were under-recruited. Or they were under-ranked. Whatever the case, at a school like Kansas you have to be able to find a blend of recruits that may not always have a long offer list.

When Miles was at LSU only one of his last five recruiting classes finished outside of the Top 10. But it was the recruits that were somewhat under-rated in many of those classes that turned out to be contributors for the Tigers.

“Miles deserves a lot of the credit for finding and developing a ton of three-stars in Texas and Louisiana, who eventually became NFL Draft picks,” Spiegelman said. “He’s now trying to replicate that success at Kansas.”

Miles made it clear their recruiting strategy would start at home and then extend to areas where the Kansas brand still resonates with players.

The Kansas staff has extended more offers to recruits in Kansas and Missouri than any other school in the country.

Josh Helmholdt,the Midwest recruiting analyst, has seen a combination of recruits ranging from local players with talent to highly-recruited ones outside the area.

“Not all of these guys are going to be highly-rated and you'll see some mix of diamond in the rough types like Luke Grimm and Davonshai Harden,” he said. “But there are guys they had to battle top schools for like Jacobee Bryant and Khari Coleman.”

Helmholdt noted one of the keys for Miles and his staff is getting the scholarship numbers back on track. The early success landing over 20 commitments will help that situation and Miles reputation doesn’t hurt.

“The number one priority for Miles with this first, full class had to be getting the numbers of players on scholarship closer to where it needs to be,” Helmholdt said. “We're seeing that game plan being executed with 20 commitments before July.

“I also like a few guys that were not highly recruited by other schools, but Kansas got in before I expect their recruiting was going to blow up. Krishawn Brown and Duece Mayberry are two, specifically that I saw in camp. It no doubt helps that Miles has name recognition and I have heard from several kids who have cited his experience as a positive.”

The summer isn't over yet and the Jayhawks are sitting in good shape with a few prospects rated high on the board.