JayhawkSlant - Les Miles talks about 2021 class, recruiting in pandemic

The Jayhawks are coming off one of their best recruiting performances since Rivals.com started recording rankings in 1999.

They finished the conference race third behind Oklahoma and Texas. In the late signing period, they were able to secure a signature from Quaydrarius Davis, who is the highest rated recruit Kansas has ever signed since 1999.

One of the other top recruits came in the early period when the landed local talent Devin Neal. The Lawrence running back was the top player in the state and held several offers to play baseball and football.

The coaches and inside recruiting staff all did their part to help land one of the best classes in recent memory. During an interview with Jayhawk Slant, Les Miles talked about how the recruits also sold the program to others.

“I think our kids, the group of guys that we were recruiting, really then turned and started recruiting their classmates, and we have a great group of guys,” Miles said. “They want to be a part of something special, and I think we're going to give them that opportunity.”

The staff had to overcome recruiting in a pandemic, where they couldn’t meet in person with any recruits. They were the first school in the Big 12 to use virtual visits. They had people from various departments including strength and conditioning, nutrition, academics, and other areas talk with recruits and their parents.

They made it as close to an official visit online as they could. They would take recruits and their families on virtual tours of the facilities. It became a big part of helping bring in a solid recruiting class.