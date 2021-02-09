JayhawkSlant - Les Miles talks about 2021 class, recruiting in pandemic

Les Miles talks about 2021 class, recruiting in pandemic
Les Miles said the players recruiting each other was a big help in the 2021 class. The KU head coach told Jayhawk Slant he looks forward to the days of meeting with recruits again in-person
The Jayhawks are coming off one of their best recruiting performances since Rivals.com started recording rankings in 1999.
They finished the conference race third behind Oklahoma and Texas. In the late signing period, they were able to secure a signature from Quaydrarius Davis, who is the highest rated recruit Kansas has ever signed since 1999.
One of the other top recruits came in the early period when the landed local talent Devin Neal. The Lawrence running back was the top player in the state and held several offers to play baseball and football.
The coaches and inside recruiting staff all did their part to help land one of the best classes in recent memory. During an interview with Jayhawk Slant, Les Miles talked about how the recruits also sold the program to others.
“I think our kids, the group of guys that we were recruiting, really then turned and started recruiting their classmates, and we have a great group of guys,” Miles said. “They want to be a part of something special, and I think we're going to give them that opportunity.”
The staff had to overcome recruiting in a pandemic, where they couldn’t meet in person with any recruits. They were the first school in the Big 12 to use virtual visits. They had people from various departments including strength and conditioning, nutrition, academics, and other areas talk with recruits and their parents.
They made it as close to an official visit online as they could. They would take recruits and their families on virtual tours of the facilities. It became a big part of helping bring in a solid recruiting class.
But Miles is looking forward to the day recruits can get back on campus. Right now, a recruit can visit campus on his own but can’t meet with coaches in person. The dead period was moved to April 15, and some believe the NCAA could extend it again.
When Miles was the head coach at LSU, he remembers working through Hurricane Katrina. He wants to be able to showcase the University, the campus, and the people inside the program.
“First of all, this is a beautiful campus and KU is going to be a lifetime memory for them,” Miles said. “We want the people to be on campus and it's difficult. For me, when I was at LSU and we had Katrina which was a massive storm, lot of flooding, and a lot of people really needed an ‘I love you,’ or ‘can I help you’, something that we could accommodate.”
The Jayhawks are set to start spring practice on March 24 and the spring is expected to be in mid to late April. They are looking forward to getting back on the practice and hosting recruits again.
Being around the recruits and players, and meeting face-to-face is much more suitable to Miles’ style.
“In this particular style of storm, you can't put your arm around them and tell them you love them,” he said. “It's just difficult sledding. But the good news is that I think we'll fight through this thing. And then I think our players and the young incoming players are looking forward to a sunny day and an opportunity to spend some time with their teammates. I just think it'll work out.”