JayhawkSlant - Les Miles talks about his struggling offensive line

The Kansas coaches made it clear earlier in the season Jalon Daniels is their guy. The true freshman has made a living scrambling away from defensive players since he became the starter.

In a 62-9 loss against Oklahoma Daniels was sacked nine times and hurried six more. The Sooners defense also racked up 11 tackles for a loss.

Most of the issues have been up front on the offensive line. After the loss Miles was asked what he can do with the offensive line over the bye week and the last three games.

“What's hard is that they're capable,” Miles said. “I mean, I really think that they're a capable offensive line. I think they're capable of playing it. And what can you do with them? Continue to work them because we've got an open date and at some point in time, there'll be some young guys shooting ahead. And if that's what happens, that's what happens. But I'm not certain.”

There have been several times this season Daniels has faced oncoming defensive players before he can get his feet set. Daniels, who just turned 18 years old last week, hasn’t had much time to show what he can do with a pocket that holds up.

In the fourth quarter he was sacked and injured. The medical staff worked with him and he limped off the field and did not return.