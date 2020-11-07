JayhawkSlant - Les Miles talks about his struggling offensive line

Les Miles talks about his struggling offensive line
The Kansas coaches made it clear earlier in the season Jalon Daniels is their guy. The true freshman has made a living scrambling away from defensive players since he became the starter.
In a 62-9 loss against Oklahoma Daniels was sacked nine times and hurried six more. The Sooners defense also racked up 11 tackles for a loss.
Most of the issues have been up front on the offensive line. After the loss Miles was asked what he can do with the offensive line over the bye week and the last three games.
“What's hard is that they're capable,” Miles said. “I mean, I really think that they're a capable offensive line. I think they're capable of playing it. And what can you do with them? Continue to work them because we've got an open date and at some point in time, there'll be some young guys shooting ahead. And if that's what happens, that's what happens. But I'm not certain.”
There have been several times this season Daniels has faced oncoming defensive players before he can get his feet set. Daniels, who just turned 18 years old last week, hasn’t had much time to show what he can do with a pocket that holds up.
In the fourth quarter he was sacked and injured. The medical staff worked with him and he limped off the field and did not return.
Miles was asked in the post-game press conference if he would consider keeping the freshman out of the line-up if the offensive line doesn’t improve. Miles also admitted he did not expect to see the Oklahoma defense go by his line like they did.
“Probably not,” Miles said on sitting Daniels. “I would work this offensive line harder and longer, and I would make sure that they understood the technique that they needed to have. But again, they improved and it just goes to show you that this is a really pretty good Sooners football team. I didn't expect that they would run around our tackles like they did. I can't wait to see this film, to be honest with you.”
One of the senior leaders Chris Hughes was missing and Miles said he expects to get him back for the next game. Malik Clark was a starter the past three season at guard, but moved to tackle this year because of depth.
“We're going to rely on the line coach to make that decision, but we'll certainly consider those moves,” Miles said. “I think that Luke Meadows, our line coach, will kind of stand in there. I like him. I think he has mobility and he's a natural guard, which we all see, but he also has really strong mobility.”
The Jayhawks will get a bye week before playing Texas. It was a long afternoon in Norman, and it was a game Miles felt his team would compete better.
“I'm going to tell you what, I still feel that we can't play with them,” Miles said. “I didn't say we'd beat them, but certainly I thought that we would play with them today and give ourselves a chance to beat them late in the game.”