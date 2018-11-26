Les Miles will focus on staff, recruiting
Les Miles took a little time to be with family over Thanksgiving but you can bet he was working the phones.
On Sunday we talked to several college coaches about what they were hearing with the openings on the KU staff. There is a lot of interest for coaches to work with Miles.
We take a look how Miles will speak with current KU staff members and how the timeline for filling his staff will play out. Go inside to see that latest in Monday Coaching Update
