Les Miles will have first official visit weekend
Judging by the recruits we have communicated with in the last week Les Miles has been putting that new KU issued mobile phone to work.
It is easy to tell Miles is going to place a major emphasis on local recruits in the Kansas City area and state of Kansas. And that includes committed and uncommitted prospects.
The Kansas staff is expected to host their first group of official visitors this weekend. For the latest on what we are hearing go inside the Monday Recruiting Update.
