Levi Wentz ready to show what he can do at the Big 12 level

Levi Wentz is looking forward to showing what he can do at the Big 12 level. After starting his career at the G5 and FCS level, he is ready for the jump to the Big 12.

And Wentz is the type of player who could still have his best days in front of him.

In high school he viewed himself as a basketball player first and a football player second. He did not start playing football until his senior year.

“I was a basketball player originally and kind of took up football, not just as a hobby, but kind of just something to do for fun,” Wentz said. “Because I figured after high school I wouldn't have the chance to do it again.”

He was not sure what his future was and that first year played mainly cornerback.

“So, I went out, played corner my senior year, ended up getting some college attention, and got the opportunity to go play corner,” he said.

Wentz signed with Old Dominion as a defensive player and started out playing in the secondary. After that he changed positions to linebacker.

Then he got the idea to move to the offensive side.

“My first year at Old Dominion I moved around the defense for a little bit, played safety, and played outside linebacker,” he said. “I was bugging my coaches the whole time asking them to let me play receiver. I was like, I can do this. And they didn't really take it seriously until my last spring there. They were like, all right, just give it a shot, we'll see what you can do.”