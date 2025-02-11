Levi Wentz ready to show what he can do at the Big 12 level

Levi Wentz is looking forward to showing what he can do at the Big 12 level. After starting his career at the G5 and FCS level, he is ready for the jump to the Big 12.
And Wentz is the type of player who could still have his best days in front of him.
In high school he viewed himself as a basketball player first and a football player second. He did not start playing football until his senior year.
“I was a basketball player originally and kind of took up football, not just as a hobby, but kind of just something to do for fun,” Wentz said. “Because I figured after high school I wouldn't have the chance to do it again.”
He was not sure what his future was and that first year played mainly cornerback.
“So, I went out, played corner my senior year, ended up getting some college attention, and got the opportunity to go play corner,” he said.
Wentz signed with Old Dominion as a defensive player and started out playing in the secondary. After that he changed positions to linebacker.
Then he got the idea to move to the offensive side.
“My first year at Old Dominion I moved around the defense for a little bit, played safety, and played outside linebacker,” he said. “I was bugging my coaches the whole time asking them to let me play receiver. I was like, I can do this. And they didn't really take it seriously until my last spring there. They were like, all right, just give it a shot, we'll see what you can do.”
He did not know where that would lead, but it started the transition that would take him to the Big 12.
“I though worst case scenario, I will be an extra scout team body,” Wentz said. “And the type of guy that I am, I kind of take that personally. I put my nose down and worked as hard as I could to be a receiver and made my way to Albany, did what I had to do there, and now we're here.”
He transferred to Albany and last year hauled in 40 catches for 600 yards. Albany has been a hot bed for FCS schools sending players to the Power Four level the last few years including Florida State, Wisconsin, Miami, Kansas and Arkansas.
He entered the transfer portal, and his film stood out to several division one coaches. One of them was Kansas receivers coach Terry Samuel.
“It was awesome to get the chance to be around him on the visit,” Wentz said. “Obviously, with the process moving so fast, you don’t get the chance to develop a long relationship. But when I got there, we clicked, we talked about football. He's got a good plan as far as development for me, and that's all I can look for.”
Wentz said he has been playing receiver for two years and believes there is more development he can do. He is on campus and looks forward to learning the system at a position where the Jayhawks need to replace their top four receivers.
“It's been a long journey to get here, and I'm super excited,” he said.