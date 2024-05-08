“He just liked the way I could move and run routes,” Cure said. “He just liked that about my game, and he really thought that I could help them out. He told me that he takes tight ends in all sizes, and as long as you can scheme people to get open and use their skill set, and that's what he likes to do.”

Cure played high school football at Goodland before signing with Fort Hays State. His redshirt freshman season at Fort Hays State he was second on the team in receptions.

It ended up they did not need to go far securing a commitment from Leyton Cure.

When the Jayhawks lost tight end Deshawn Hanika during spring football to injury, the coaching staff looked to the portal to fill the spot.

Cure picked up offers from Arkansas State, Old Dominion, and Texas State. He took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M with his brother Linkon. The A&M staff was showing interest in him. But in the end, he liked the factor of staying close to home and the relationship he built with Grimes.

Grimes is recruiting Linkon who is the state’s top-rated player in the 2025 class. He got to know Leyton through the process.

“He's a really awesome guy and he feels like family to me,” Cure said. “And just from getting to know him, we kind of felt like we knew each other from him recruiting my brother. He already felt like he knew me when I finally talked to him, and I'm really excited what he's got going up at KU.”

When Cure was at Goodland, he played football, basketball and track. He showed off his athleticism in several events including the 200m, 110 hurdles, 300m hurdles and the javelin.

At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds he caught Grimes’ attention with his film.

“I feel like he's got a lot of schemes and things like that to be able to make the offense very creative,” Cure said. “And even if it's a couple tight ends on the field or a couple running backs, he's got a bunch of different personnel to work with.”

Cure officially entered the portal on April 17. The last few weeks have been busy trying to find his next home and he is happy to end up a Jayhawk.

“It feels really good,” he said. “I was kind of uneasy through this whole window because everything's happening so fast. I wanted to make a decision before summer workouts started. I was trying to get that done while also still trying to juggle some classes. Knowing where I could play for these next couple years is definitely exciting. I'm just ready to get up there and get to work.”