When Liam Jones met with the media last week after the loss to Texas you could tell he was hurting after the special teams didn't play well.

Jones said last Tuesday he had to flush the game and move on.

When the team needed him most against Texas Tech he responded with the game-winning kick.

Jones said he had never been in a position to win the game with a final kick and was numb to the emotion with the game on the line.

Hear was Jones had to say after the Jayhawks beat Texas Tech.