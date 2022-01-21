Lightfoot, Wilson looking forward to Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan

No. 7 Kansas (15-2; 4-1) and Kansas State (10-7; 2-4) will hook up on the hardwood in Manhattan at 3:00 p.m. (Central) from Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday. Since losing to Texas Tech, 75-67 back on January 8, Bill Self’s squad has rebounded by defeating Iowa State (62-61), West Virginia (85-59), and, most recently, at Oklahoma (67-64).

Kansas State, after dropping four straight games (at Oklahoma, Texas, at West Virginia, and TCU), has bounced back by defeating Texas Tech and Texas (away), both nationally ranked teams. After some ups-and-downs this season, Kansas State, not surprisingly, has KU’s full attention.

“Yeah. First of all, I mean, it's going to be a good game regardless,” said Jalen Wilson. “Kansas, K-State, it's always going to go down to the wire. And I know last year we played them both times. We just know they're going to play hard because it's kind of just a state rival and they're looking good right now, so definitely have to respect them of course, and just take care of business.

"I was... last year, because of COVID, it was kind of off, and in my freshman year, I went,” he added when asked about the atmosphere. “It was a good atmosphere.”

Kansas State, 10-7 overall, 2-4 in Big 12 play, and 7-3 at home, is led by Nijel Pack (15.5), Markquis Nowell (12.0), Mark Smith (11.3), and Selton Miguel (8.1). Smith leads the way with 8.3 rebounds per game, while Nowell has dished out a team-best 80 assists this season.

Last year, Kansas swept the season series against Kansas State, winning both games by double-digits. Despite the 10-7 record posted by the Wildcats this season, this is a team more than capable of holding serve at home on Saturday.

When Kansas State goes small, it has the potential to cause some problems for Self’s squad. However, when talking to the media on Friday, Wilson said that Kansas has the length to take advantage of teams that ultimately decide to play small.

“Yeah, it doesn't matter,” said Wilson. “I think with our length, how big we are as a team, if guys want to do that, we just have to take advantage of them on the opposite end. I mean, we got Dave. I'm able to post up. Christian... all of us are pretty bigger guards. So, if they want to do that, that's fine. We'll just take advantage of our size and make sure that we capitalize on that.

“I mean, it's always smaller is faster, usually is the case, so... but we have the team to adjust anything like that,” he added.

Five games into Big 12 play, Kansas, it would appear, is showing signs of coming together as a team at just the right time. On Friday afternoon, Norm Roberts, who filled in for Bill Self when addressing the media, said that Remy Martin was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Ochai Agbaji, who hurt his wrist against Oklahoma, is going to experience a little pain, but will take the court against Kansas State on Saturday.







