Lightfoot, Wilson looking forward to Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan
No. 7 Kansas (15-2; 4-1) and Kansas State (10-7; 2-4) will hook up on the hardwood in Manhattan at 3:00 p.m. (Central) from Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday. Since losing to Texas Tech, 75-67 back on January 8, Bill Self’s squad has rebounded by defeating Iowa State (62-61), West Virginia (85-59), and, most recently, at Oklahoma (67-64).
Kansas State, after dropping four straight games (at Oklahoma, Texas, at West Virginia, and TCU), has bounced back by defeating Texas Tech and Texas (away), both nationally ranked teams. After some ups-and-downs this season, Kansas State, not surprisingly, has KU’s full attention.
“Yeah. First of all, I mean, it's going to be a good game regardless,” said Jalen Wilson. “Kansas, K-State, it's always going to go down to the wire. And I know last year we played them both times. We just know they're going to play hard because it's kind of just a state rival and they're looking good right now, so definitely have to respect them of course, and just take care of business.
"I was... last year, because of COVID, it was kind of off, and in my freshman year, I went,” he added when asked about the atmosphere. “It was a good atmosphere.”
Kansas State, 10-7 overall, 2-4 in Big 12 play, and 7-3 at home, is led by Nijel Pack (15.5), Markquis Nowell (12.0), Mark Smith (11.3), and Selton Miguel (8.1). Smith leads the way with 8.3 rebounds per game, while Nowell has dished out a team-best 80 assists this season.
Last year, Kansas swept the season series against Kansas State, winning both games by double-digits. Despite the 10-7 record posted by the Wildcats this season, this is a team more than capable of holding serve at home on Saturday.
When Kansas State goes small, it has the potential to cause some problems for Self’s squad. However, when talking to the media on Friday, Wilson said that Kansas has the length to take advantage of teams that ultimately decide to play small.
“Yeah, it doesn't matter,” said Wilson. “I think with our length, how big we are as a team, if guys want to do that, we just have to take advantage of them on the opposite end. I mean, we got Dave. I'm able to post up. Christian... all of us are pretty bigger guards. So, if they want to do that, that's fine. We'll just take advantage of our size and make sure that we capitalize on that.
“I mean, it's always smaller is faster, usually is the case, so... but we have the team to adjust anything like that,” he added.
Five games into Big 12 play, Kansas, it would appear, is showing signs of coming together as a team at just the right time. On Friday afternoon, Norm Roberts, who filled in for Bill Self when addressing the media, said that Remy Martin was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Ochai Agbaji, who hurt his wrist against Oklahoma, is going to experience a little pain, but will take the court against Kansas State on Saturday.
Zach Clemence, out with an injured toe, was back on the court on Thursday in a halfcourt setting, and isn’t likely to play, but is getting closer.
“I think we're close,” said Wilson. “I mean, we're getting better every single week, every single game, especially after losing at Tech, I think we've learned so much more from what we need to do. I think our defense has been one of the most improved things, as far as how locked in we are and taking pride in that.
“Not letting guys feel comfortable from the three-point line,” he added. “I think we've been doing a good job with that. So just getting better at that every single week. And I definitely see progress though for sure.”
Mitch Lightfoot, much like his frontcourt running mate, Jalen Wilson, sees a much-improved Kansas State team.
“Yeah,” said Lightfoot. “I watched their last two games and they definitely turned it around. In the games they lost, they were in all those games. I think they lost two of them by three? By three points? Yeah. Yeah, so they were in those games. It wasn't like they were getting blown out of those games. So, they're definitely a good team. I think that they're definitely going to have the ability to come in and compete in every game they play in. So, we got to lock in, you got to take this extremely serious.
“Yeah, no,” he added. “I hope it's like the K-State we know and it's jumping there and their fans are getting rowdy. And I think all of us can appreciate that. And playing in those environments is something that I think these younger guys need to learn and learn to appreciate, because not everybody gets the opportunity to do that. And the hostile environments are usually the most fun to play in.”
On November 26, 1988, Bramlage Coliseum officially opened its doors and became home to the Kansas State Wildcats. Kansas, during that time, has posted an overall record of 28-5 when playing in Manhattan.
The Jayhawks, inside of Bramlage Coliseum, have a record of 28-5 against the Wildcats. Is that something that’s discussed among the team, or is it understood that taking care of business in Manhattan is just a tradition that’s carried on from team to team?
“I would say I don't think that we talk about it a ton,” said Lightfoot. “I would say that it's kind of like a... go out there and compete every night and play our best ball. And if we do that, it gives us the best opportunity to win. And I think coaches give us a great game plan. And if we follow that and we play like we're supposed to play, it gives us a great opportunity to win those games.
“So going to play out there, I mean, it's a very fun atmosphere,” he added. “Like I said before, it's a hostile atmosphere, but that's often some of the most fun times you can have playing basketball.”