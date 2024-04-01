The Kansas linebackers return a lot of snaps ahead of the 2024 season, but lost two starters to graduation. Three of the returners include Taiwan Berryhill, Cornell Wheeler and JB Brown, who spoke to reporters. They talked about learning every position in the linebacker room, Wheeler stepping up in a big way and the rise of Logan Brantley.

Versatility is an emphasis

During the spring, there is plenty of time to experiment and get players acclimated to different positions within the linebacker room. That is something that linebackers coach Chris Simpson has taken the time to do, and his players are buying in. For Brown, being able to play all of the positions helps him understand more as a whole. “I’ve also been working on learning the Mike position, just not as much as the Will,” Brown said. “Just knowing what the Mike is doing, it'll be able to help me better at Will.” While Brown acknowledged that there is not too much of a difference between the Mike and the Will spots, it is still important to know as much about the other spots as possible. “It's been a little bit of a challenge, but it's nothing we're not used to,” Berryhill said. “We know that the goal is to pretty much know every spot across the board. That way, we can have more depth in each position.”

Cornell Wheeler had a good season last year and working to become more of a leader

Wheeler stepping into leadership role

Last season, Wheeler was one of the linebackers working in and out of the rotation. The Jayhawks lost the voice of their linebacker room in Rich Miller, and Wheeler has put the responsibility on himself to be that player. “This spring, I just want to improve on, just being a leader, being more vocal, getting the guys together, you know, just telling guys this right position, right leverage this and that,” Wheeler said. "So, just controlling the whole defense. That's been my goal.” Simpson and Wheeler’s teammates in the linebacker room have taken notice to Wheeler working toward that goal as well. “Cornell's really stepped up,” Berryhill said. “He's taking the role a little bit more seriously. I'm expecting him to have a little bit more impact this year than last year.” Those efforts are not just happening on the field, as Brown says that Wheeler has taken the time to get the group together off of the field. “He's been doing a lot of stuff to like, show us, like, such as things off field, trying to get guys together to come watch film and stuff like that,” Brown said. “But I feel like he's going to be a great leader for our team.” Despite the early efforts he’s given, Wheeler knows that replacing Miller’s voice is not going to be an easy task. “He was a great leader for this team, but, you know, it's time for him to go be great, go be great in the league, and it's time for other guys just to step up,” Wheeler said. “We miss him a lot, but now, you know, the show still got to continue.”

Logan Brantley having a great spring

The former three-star from Colorado did not see the field much as a true freshman, but the veterans have liked what they have seen from the redshirt freshman this spring. “He can run, you know, sideline to sideline, but just him to be confident, you know, and take the coaching,” Wheeler said. “He wants to learn every day just to get better.” Being coachable is paying dividends for Brantley, as many older linebackers have seen the potential for Brantley, but knew he had to figure some things out before being ready. “He has always been the one in the room that moves the smoothest, one of the fastest," Berryhill said. "So I'll say one of the things he really stepped up in is just knowing the playbook and being in the right position so he can make the play.” Now that he is getting better with the playbook, he is getting a chance to showcase the physical abilities. “He always had the physical capability to make any play on the field,” Berryhill said. “It's just he needed to learn how to put himself in position to make those plays.”

