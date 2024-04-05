Cure had a track meet last Thursday and drove to Lawrence with his family arriving at 2:00 a.m. He started the unofficial visit on Friday. It began in the indoor facility with a meeting with head coach Lance Leipold.

“It was just great to meet them and get to know them a lot better,” Cure said. “You know, they talked about the college a lot, but most of it was just getting to know each other a lot better and just having a great conversation, just as people, you know, a lot of laughing and all that.”

The top-rated prospect in Kansas recently took a visit to KU spending two days on campus that included meeting with athletic director Travis Goff and chancellor Dr. Doug Girod.

Linkon Cure has been to Kansas before on unofficial visits, but his most recent trip he packed in a lot over two days.

That was followed by meeting Goff and Girod and then lunch with some of the players and coaches. Cure got a tour of the campus, saw the athletic dorms, met with the trainers and academic advisors.

Saturday morning, he watched the team practice and ate with Leipold and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes after.

He has been building a relationship with Grimes since he took over as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach in December.

“It's been awesome,” Cure said. “I love him as a coach and as a person. Sitting in those position meetings, too, and then that practice I love the way he coaches. He's really an all-out great person. We have a great relationship, so I'm really excited to further that even more.”

Cure visited Texas A&M and Kansas this spring and said his next trip will be to Kansas State on April 11. After that he plans to see Oregon and possibly Texas A&M again on an unofficial visit.

He is in the process of finalizing his official visits and the Jayhawks could be in line to have him back in Lawrence.

“I have already Kansas State and Oregon scheduled,” he said. “I'm probably going to schedule Texas A&M. I think I might schedule Penn State. And then I think KU is going to also get an official visit, but we'll just have to see.”

The next two months will be busy for Cure, who is running track for Goodland. The schedule will get busier when college coaches start visiting his school over the next six weeks. He went from football to basketball to track while focusing on recruiting.

“It's a lot harder than people would imagine,” he said. “Even I thought it'd be a little easier, but have struggled with some time management issues. But I made it through basketball season, so I think I'll be all right in track season. Things are definitely going to get really ramped up in the next couple of weeks.”