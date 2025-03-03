Live Game Chat: Kansas at No. 4 Houston

Kansas and No. 3 Houston are closing in on top from the Fertitta Center.
To participate in tonight's "Live Game Chat", click here.
Kansas and No. 3 Houston are closing in on top from the Fertitta Center.
To participate in tonight's "Live Game Chat", click here.
The team finished their second practice of the spring. Here are some thoughts from Tuesday's practice.
For a closer look at the 2026 unofficial visit tracker, come inside.
Matt Gildersleeve met with the media on Sunday. He discussed off-season training, working with the new roster and more.
Kansas was out-toughed by Houston, turning it over 20 times and allowing 17 offensive rebounds in a 65-59 loss.
Kansas and No. 3 Houston are closing in on top from the Fertitta Center.
The team finished their second practice of the spring. Here are some thoughts from Tuesday's practice.
For a closer look at the 2026 unofficial visit tracker, come inside.
Matt Gildersleeve met with the media on Sunday. He discussed off-season training, working with the new roster and more.